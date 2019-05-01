No coach really knows what’s about to happen in preparing for a state quarterfinal best-of-three series.

But when you have the season-long credentials the No. 3-seeded Ascension Blue Gators sport, it makes sleep a little easier for coach Lonny Landry heading into this weekend’s Division III quarterfinal series against No. 6 Menard of Alexandria.

The series begins at 6 p.m. Friday with game two scheduled for noon Friday.

“I do feel good about where our kids are right now,” Landry said. “They’ve done a good job all year long. I think they’re where they’re supposed to be. I like their mindset right now. I like their body language. I like their mood.”

Landry even saw some good signs after peeling back a few layers of the Blue Gators’ total domination of Patrick Taylor – 15-0 and 16-0 – in the opening round to reach the quarterfinals.

“I realize what the scores were in that series, but one thing Patrick Taylor did was throw strikes,” Landry said. “We didn’t score on a bunch of passed balls or wild pitches or errors. We had to hit it and I thought our kids have really good approaches at the plate for two games.”

It also helps a coach’s confidence when he’s riding a senior leader having a season like Sean Michael Brady is for the Blue Gators (30-2) this spring.

With a high bar set by his first four seasons at Ascension, the McNeese State signee certainly saved his best for last.

On the mound, Brady is 8-1 with a 0.80 ERA, walking just 14 and striking out 76 in 61 innings. As a hitter, the third baseman is batting .470 with 15 doubles, two triples, two homers and 51 RBIs.

“I think signing with McNeese before the season really helped him to relax,” Landry said. “He didn’t have to rush anything. He was able to just go out and do what he’s good at doing. He’s hitting in the four-hole for us this year and he’s having a great year. He’s having the kind of season that a high school kid dreams of.”

Also easing Landry’s mind are the pitching depth behind Brady and the flexibility of the team’s offense.

Blake Pearson, Preston Ocmand and Carter Dooley all bring experience to the mound.

“We’ve thrown those four arms all year long,” Landry said. “I have confidence in all four in this series.”

Offensively, Austin Arceneaux, Seth Kerstetter and Blaine Blanchard are among the Blue Gators’ top threats.

“I don’t think we have one identity offensively,” Landry said. “When we need to bunt, we can bunt. When we need to play for the big inning, we can play for the big inning.”