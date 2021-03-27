Individual brilliance led to team success at Friday's Kiwanis Club Relays, the Lafayette Parish track and field championship.

Pre-meet numbers favored the Carencro Golden Bears and homestanding Lafayette Lady Lions, and the two squads met expectations behind a solid group of athletes.

Carencro held off Teurlings Catholic 134-130 in boys competition, largely because Bryce Campbell won the distance triple – the 800 (2:06.28), 1600 (4:35.40) and 3200 (10:42.73).

Not to be outdone, sprinter Jonathan Green won the 100 in 10.63 over Caemon Scott (10.68) of Lafayette Christian, ruled the 200 in 21.74, helped win the 4x200 relay (1:27.85) and anchored a runner-up 4x100 (43.32).

“This is the first time I 've run those three events in a meet,” said Campbell, a junior. “It was great to do well. We're not sure how they'll use me the rest of the way. There's always the 4x800, too.

“I'm looking for 4:20 in the 1600, break 2 minutes in the 800. I want to hit sub-10 in the 3200.”

It took a meet-record 42.58 from LCA to top the Bears in the 4x100 exchange, after they opened the action with the 4x200 win. Green held off LCA's Scott (21.83) in the 200.

“That was my best time in the 200,” he said. “I'm shooting for 20-plus, and a 10.6 100 this season. I want to see us get as many points as we can.”

Junior Courtney Wiltz was dominant for LHS, winning the 100 in 12.49, the 100 hurdles in 15.75, the 300 hurdles (49.01) and long jump, a season-best 18-4.25, powering a 201-108 victory over Teurlings.

“I'm most confident in the 100 hurdles,” Wiltz said, “but I really enjoy the 300 hurdles. It gets to you. I like to win.

“I was pleased with the long jump tonight, pleased to hit 18 feet for the first time. I want to get to the low 15's in the 100 hurdles, 44 in the 300 and 11's in the 100, to bring back as many wins as I can.”

Wiltz was joined by Johanna Duplantis, the pole vault victor as expected at 12-6, as well as the anchor on a 50.17 4x100 win and the 200 runner-up at 26.09.

“I'm enjoying the 200 and the relay,” said Duplantis, the latest in the long line of pole vault excellence at LHS, and the world.

“I enjoy the challenge. I feel I can add to the momentum in those events.”

Of course, Duplantis is better known for the pole vault, and she's on target there as well.

“I'm still working on hanging upside down,” she said. “I went 13 (feet) indoors, and I want to do it outdoors this spring.”

Outstanding Field Performer Reese Grossie won the shot put (36-2) and discus (104-0) for LHS.

Double winner Lexi Guidry (2:32.31 800; 5:43.09 1600) paced TCHS's runner-up girls' finish while a rousing 3:36.91 win in the 4x400, anchored by Nick Underwood, concluded Teurlings' boys efforts.