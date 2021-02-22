St. Thomas More's boys basketball team has a rich history under coach Danny Broussard, and this year’s group appears poised to make more.
The Cougars are riding a 22-game winning steak, not having lost since December, and they will be looking to extend that streak and take home their fourth straight Division II state championship.
While this year’s Division II bracket appears a little tougher than usual, Broussard was pleased with the Cougars' draw as the No. 2 seed.
“It’s kind of what we expected,” Broussard said. “We’ve had a pretty long history with De La Salle, so we’re glad we won’t see them in the quarters. The last couple years it was mainly 1-4, but this year you’re looking at some good teams in the 5-8 range. I’m glad we’re 2 and not 1 because I feel like it’s a little better for us matchup wise. Our division is a little deeper, but I like where my team’s at.”
The Cougars, who are going for a four-peat have an experienced group.
“The thing we have going for us is that we’re really experienced,” Broussard said. “There’s no surprises for this bunch. They’re aware, and they know what’s coming. We obviously set that goal from the beginning. It’s just another step of ladders. Hopefully it will culminate with four. To think we could win four in a row didn’t seem realistic, but this bunch has stayed hungry. We’ve got an experienced staff, experienced players and are feeling confident.”
New Iberia aiming high
Last season ended in heartbreak for New Iberia, which was the No. 3 seed in Class 5A and lost in the regional round to West Monroe.
The Yellow Jackets are seeded sixth this season.
“This could be a lot like last year where a six seed like (Alexandria) got hot at the right time,” Yellow Jackets coach Todd Russ said. “There’s lots of parit. It’s going to be wide open. We use last year as a constant reminder. West Monroe was a team that didn’t start until later once they got their football guys, but they got hot at the right time, and we went cold at the wrong time. We’ve used that as motivation. Last year left a sour taste in those seniors' mouths, so we ramped up the schedule even more to be ready for this moment.”
While the Yellow Jackets get a tough draw in the first round against Parkway, Russ sees this is the season as an opportunity to break through with a strong trio of seniors led by Jaterrius Fusilier.
“Parkway’s got some good guard play,” Russ said. “We’ve played some of the best guards in the state, but they’re right up there with them. They play fast, break you down and kick it out to their shooters. It will be a good test and will test our defensive toughness. They’re not a typical first round opponent, so we’ve got to be prepared. We’re going to go as far as those three seniors take us, the ball is in their court. We’re past due. I’ve got to help get these guys over this hump. If we don’t get there, it’s on me. We’ve got the pieces.”
North Central eyes three-peat
The North Central Hurricanes aren’t your typical 1A school when it comes to basketball.
The Hurricanes play a tough schedule during the regular season against several teams that are above them in class, but they’ve excelled and are looking to win their third consecutive state title with a strong group led by Stephen F. Austin commitment Derrick Tezeno.
“We’ve been working all year,” Hurricanes coach Chris Cane said. “Our goal was the No. 1 seed. We always want to make a tough schedule. We’re not a typical 1A team with the athletes we have, and those games have kept us thriving heading in. Every year we shoot for a goal, and we’re hoping to make history and three-peat. It would be special. We only have one senior (Derrick Tezeno), but he’s one of those kids you only get every blue moon.”
While the Hurricanes will face some tests as they advance, they appear to be the overwhelming favorites to take home the 1A title once again.
“I’ve been studying the 1A bracket the past month or so, and I think we got a pretty good draw,” Cane said. “The top 4 teams are good, but we’ve got a first round bye, and I can’t remember the last time we lost a playoff game at home. We’re the defending champs, so we’re not giving it up easily. We’re just ready to play and are excited for the playoffs and to go defend our title.”
Northside likes new 4A bracket
The Class 4A bracket appears to be more wide open for schools like the Northside Vikings with two of the top 5-ranked schools in Opelousas and Peabody out of the playoffs.
The Vikings drew the No. 19 seed and will face No. 14 Salmon, who they’ll be looking for redemption against after falling to them in the opening round last season.
“I’m OK with the draw,” Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. “Going on the road is always tough in the playoffs, but we’re excited. It’s all about who you matchup with, records don’t matter anymore. They (Salmen) have some good guards, so we’ll need our guards to step up, but we’re looking forward to it. It should be a good game.”
While the Vikings have played well down the stretch, a deep run in 4A will be tough with powers George Washington Carver, Eleanor McMain and Woodlawn still remaining.
“Anytime you have two of the top five teams no longer in, it definitely looks a lot different,” Herbstler said. “I’m not sure if it will be more wide open, but it definitely changes the landscape quite a bit. You’ve still got some quality teams that you’ve still got to worry about at the top half of the bracket. Over the last month we’ve gotten better. We struggled to find a rhythm early, but I thought we did a good job of competing in district. If we can come in this week and really focus in practice, we have pieces. We just have to stay focused and be ready for Friday.”
LCA thriving down the stretch
The Lafayette Christian Knights turned a corner under first-year head coach Jacob Broussard once they got their full lineup intact.
The Knights ended up as the No. 6 seed after struggling early without some key players, but they’ve excelled down the stretch with their full lineup returning after football.
“We figured this is how we would wind up,” Broussard said. “I love my team. I feel like our record is a little deceiving because we’ve played a lot better since we got our football guys back. We’re 10-3 with my full team, and I love my group against anyone in Division III for sure. We split 1-1 (against Notre Dame), so it would be good to break that tie. It would be a heck of a game, but we’ve got to take care of St. Charles first.”
The road back to the state championship will be tough with the Knights being a young group, but they’re looking to make their mark for a program with a tradition of winning state titles.
“We’re a talented team that’s been playing very good basketball,” Broussard said. “We can go far if we put it all together. We’ve played a tough schedule and have competed with every team we’ve stepped on the floor with. This is the first group in a while that hasn’t played in the finals. We’ve had different groups and lost the guys that set the foundation, but these guys are finding their own way. Last year was a tough loss to Episcopal, but we’ve got some unfinished business.”