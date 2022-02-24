Through the first two rounds of the girls basketball playoffs, victories had come relatively easy for the Lafayette High Lady Lions.
However, it was only a matter of time before the Lady Lions were tested in the playoffs.
Yet, the Lady Lions still passed with flying colors as they defeated the Southwood Lady Cowboys 65-42 in Thursday’s quarterfinal game to advance to the Class 5A semifinals that will be held in Hammond.
“It feels great to be going back to the state tournament,” Lady Lions head coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “Our girls have worked really hard to get to this point. I’m so happy for them and this is a journey that we are not only embracing but enjoying as well.”
The Lady Lions (29-4) are returning to the 5A semifinals for the first time since 2012, which is the same year they went on to win the program’s first girls basketball state championship. While happy to advance, the Lady Lions are forcused on more than just getting to there.
“We’re ring chasing over here,” Lady Lions senior guard Breyionce George said. “It’s exciting to be able to go back to the state semifinals, but we know that we have some unfinished business. It’s personal.”
After a slow start on the offensive end, Lady Lions junior guard Chrysta Narcisse found her footing and went on to turn in another star-studded performance. Narcisse finished with a team-high 26 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, four assists and one block to help lead the Lady Lions to victory.
“We know that Chrysta is always going to give us a 110 percent,” Kanonu said. “She has really done a great job of staying consistent for us offensively and defensively. She knows her job is to keep shooting, get to the goal and continue to incorporate her teammates. That’s exactly what she did for us (Thursday).”
Although Narcisse was the lone player to score in double-figures, the Lady Lions received vital contributions from a number of players including George. George, who was extremely active on the defensive end and on the boards, finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“Breyionce has had an amazing year for us,” Kanonu said. “She is the one who keeps us well-balanced. Defensively, she has been in her element. But she is more than just a defender, she’s a scorer. She can shoot the three and she can get to the goal at will. She is really stepping into her own.”
George was essential to the Lady Lions’ defensive pressure, as she was a key reason why the Lady Cowgirls finished with 30 turnovers for the game.
“I like a challenge,” George said. “I like adversity. So, when I get locked in on defense, it’s go time. I feel like we started off slow, but once we got going, we just fed off of each other.”
Jermesha Frierson was a bright spot in the losing effort for Southwood, as she finished with a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Lions will face No. 2-seed Parkway in the semifinals, although the day and time has yet to be determined by the Louisiana High School Association.
“It being my senior year makes it even more personal,” George said. “We want the ring. We want it badly. We have worked hard for it.”