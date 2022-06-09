The Lafayette Drillers are one of three American Legion teams in Lafayette Parish this season.
The Drillers will represent Lafayette Parish alongside the Lafayette Braves and the Lafayette Bulldogs.
Each of these teams has a school in Lafayette Parish that it is based out of. The Drillers base school is Lafayette Christian Academy, which is where Drillers coach Matt Standiford also coaches during the high school season.
The Braves and Bulldogs base schools are Westminster Lafayette and David Thibodaux, respectively.
According to Standiford, the main goal for American Legion teams is to have local players get exposure to college scouts at little to no cost. Teams play other regional American Legion squads, with the Drillers playing the Crowley Millers recently. They also have games against the Bulldogs, including their first that took place on Thursday night.
“I am not a huge fan of playing in these travel tournaments and spending thousands of dollars when you get the same amount of exposure playing American Legion baseball for free,” Standiford said.
Standiford said he has taken his team to travel baseball tournaments in the past, but he is loving the growth he sees in the program recently.
The amount of interest in American Legion baseball has grown from last season, Standiford said, because the program is doing what it is supposed to by getting younger players scouted.
“The system is working, and more players are interested in it now,” he said.
With players such as Connor Kleinpeter from Teurlings and Jack Stefanski from St. Thomas More involved, there is no shortage of skill in the American Legion. Standiford listed other players such as Cooper Martin from Lafayette Christian Academy, Cameron Gonzalez from Breaux Bridge, Seth Jones from Lafayette High, Chris Angelle from Lafayette High and Andrew Angelle from Southside.
All of these players had strong high school seasons and want to continue the momentum this summer. Standiford is excited for all the skills the participants will bring to the table.
“This is my seventh summer doing American Legion," he said. "I have had two teams lose in the state semifinals, and honestly the group I have now I think might be my most talented team I have had.”