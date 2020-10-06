Defense hasn't been a strongpoint for Lafayette High football in recent seasons, but the plan is to change that under new head Cedric Figaro, who's a former NFL linebacker and Mighty Lions alum.
The Mighty Lions defense lived up to the hype and then some in the first week of the Figaro era, as they allowed only three points and came up with five interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns, along with 4.5 sacks.
The Mighty Lions changed their entire philosophy on both sides of the ball this season under Figaro, and he's proud of the way his stop unit has kicked things off.
"We have new management here (at Lafayette High)," Figaro said. "The defense is the strongpoint, and they've been playing with more confidence. We've added some threats to make it better, and we've got quite a few guys returning."
One of the new threats is Cedric's son Thaos Figaro, who was a force for Acadiana the past three seasons and brought that same energy to the Mighty Lions on opening night en route to a big performance from the front seven.
"The whole defense stood out last week," Cedric Figaro said. "Thaos and the d-line did a hell of a job getting pressure and forcing the quarterback into errant throws. They played well as a unit and had quite a few sacks."
Senior linebacker Oliver Craddock also stood out, as he turned two interceptions into touchdowns, and defensive backs Seth Jones, Nick Cormier and Chris Derousselle also recorded an interception each.
"We had quite a few guys returning on defense," Figaro said. "I've got to give Oliver credit the most since he had two pick-sixes."
The Mighty Lions will square off against a long-time district rival in the Comeaux Spartans on Wednesday after a series of schedule changes due to Hurricane Delta, and Figaro is confident his defense will be ready for the test against the Spartans' run-heavy attack.
"They (Comeaux) are a little different than what we faced last week," Figaro said. "Patterson's a spread team, whereas Comeaux will have eight or nine guys in the box. Comeaux will run more, they're about a two-to-one pass to run ratio, and Patterson was the opposite of that. It will be a test for our run defense. It's going to be a challenge for us, but I think we're built for it. The team is working extremely hard."
A point of emphasis Figaro made in reshaping the Mighty Lions defense was versatility, as senior leaders Thaos Figaro and Craddock can play multiple positions.
"Nothing is the same (from last year)," Figaro said. "We play multiple defenses. Thaos plays both outside and inside linebacker and anywhere on the defensive line. He can play anywhere on the front seven. We have multiple guys who can play multiple positions, we're versatile."
While the Mighty Lions offense is still a work in progress, they've made strides with senior quarterback Xan Saunnier along with running backs Carson Livesay and De'Amonte Phillips.
"We're builing on offense," Figaro said. "We only had three returning starters. Xan's been working hard building commradery with our receivers. It's a brand new system with brand new coahces, so we've just been growing and learning. We have two solid running backs in Carson and De'Amonte. Xan can run too, so I feel like we have a solid running game. We've got to get confident with our receivers so Xan can throw, and we need to build unity with each other."