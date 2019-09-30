1. St. Thomas More (4-0)
One statement made, another one to go. That’s where STM stands entering Week 5 of the season. The Cougars are clearly the best team in the Acadiana area — having crushed Class 4A juggernaut Neville last week at home — but are they the state’s best? STM will have an opportunity to stake that claim when they host Catholic-Baton Rouge on Friday. The Bears, who are coming off of a 35-point win against three-time 4A champion Karr, have won two of the past four Division I titles. Catholic is also responsible for four of STM’s 10 total losses over the past four years. The Cougars led by three scores early in their meeting with the Bears last year, but Catholic responded by scoring on seven of its next eight drives to win the game. Can STM withstand or overcome any kind of Catholic run? We’ll find out.
Next: Friday versus Catholic-Baton Rouge (4-0)
2. Acadiana (4-0)
So much for the Wreckin’ Rams’ 7-0 deficit in the first quarter last week against Sulphur. Acadiana responded to the early hole by scoring 63 straight points, cruising to a 70-14 victory to open up District 3-5A play. The win itself isn’t surprising. In fact, the Golden Tors relieved first-year coach Cecil Thomas of his duties after a 1-3 start to the season, according to a report from the Lake Charles American Press. Still, Acadiana flexed its muscles in a game it should have, scoring seven times on the ground, twice on special teams and once via safety. The Rams now shift their focus to their first meeting with Southside at Teurlings Catholic. In their first district game and first true road test, the Sharks battled Barbe gamely before losing by two touchdowns.
Next: Friday at Southside (3-1)
3. Notre Dame (4-0)
One way or another, the Pioneers always seem to find a way to win. Make that 48 times straight Notre Dame has found a way to win in the regular season, having outlasted rival Teurlings Catholic 42-31 last week on the road. The Pios’ fifth straight win against the Rebels was somewhat unconventional, though extremely impressive. Aside from scoring on five big plays, Notre Dame running back C.J. Thibodeaux finished with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries. The amount of carries for Thibodeaux jumps out as much as the yardage total. The Pios often hand the ball to several ball carries, but with Notre Dame dealing with injuries, Thibodeaux needed to shoulder the load. The 6-foot, 220-pound tailback delivered a performance for the ages.
Next: Friday versus Kaplan (2-2)
4. Iota (4-0)
The Bulldogs beat their fourth nondistrict opponent by at least four scores Friday, this time drubbing South Beauregard 42-14 at home. Once again, Iota all-state running back Luke Doucet ran wild, racking up 196 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Doucet and Notre Dame’s Thibodeaux appear to be battling for the area’s season rushing crown. As for the team as a whole, Iota has outscored its first four opponents 155-33. Their 14 points allowed against the Golden Knights were a season-high. Yes, the Bulldogs haven’t been test that much thus far. But a team can only play the games on its schedule, and Iota has looked dominant in every one. We certainly can’t punish the 3A semifinalist in the Super 10, either.
Next: Friday at North Vermilion (3-1)
5. Lafayette Christian (3-1)
The Knights took out their frustrations from a Sept. 20 loss to Acadiana on St. Helena, a Class 2A nonselect quarterfinalist a year ago. LCA jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the first half en route to a 44-7 win. The Knights’ defense, as it has been for much of this season, was dominant once again. It held the Hawks 116 total yards, including only 31 in the first half. Sage Ryan continues to be a nightmare for opposing teams to defend, catching five passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and returning a punt 53 yards for a score. Could this be the start of a new winning streak for LCA? It will be tough, especially with a long road trip to Evangel on deck, but the response after the loss to Wreckin’ Rams was certainly impressive.
Next: Friday at Evangel (1-3)
6. Carencro (3-1)
Don’t sleep on the Bears. Carencro is somewhat quietly 3-1 after scoring its third-most points in school history during a 71-22 rout of Washington-Marion. The Bears have won their past two games against Lake Charles-area schools, so it may not get as much attention locally. But their offense is proving to be incredibly difficult to defend — Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean combined to rush for 264 yards and six touchdowns against the Charging Indians — and their defense turned in 12 sacks last week. Carencro can’t afford to overlook the road trip to St. Martinville this weekend, but the district opener against Teurlings in two weeks is mighty intriguing.
Next: Friday at St. Martinville (2-2)
7. Breaux Bridge (4-0)
Well hello there, Breaux Bridge. The Tigers are the newest team to the Super 10, jumping all the way up to No. 7 after last week’s 28-15 road win against Eunice. With the victory against the Bobcats, Breaux Bridge has now beaten a pair of state finalists from last year, something no other team in the ranking can claim. Even Tigers coach Chad Pourciau admits he seriously doubted his team would be undefeated at this point in the season after how it looked in a 20-0 jamboree loss to Carencro. But the Tigers are proving plenty can change in a month — on both sides of the ball. Against Eunice, Breaux Bridge produced seven takeaways. Wide receiver Dartravien Girod’s breakout senior season continued against the Bobcats, as he caught five passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Now the Tigers turn to a rivalry game against Teurlings, which they have not beaten since 2010.
Next: Friday versus Teurlings Catholic (3-1)
8. Teurlings Catholic (3-1)
Teurlings remains at No. 8 in the Super 10 after a hard-fought loss to Notre Dame, a game the Rebels led 24-21 at halftime. Yes, Teurlings didn’t have many answers for the Pios’ Thibodeaux, but the Rebels are probably kicking themselves for a few missed opportunities. Teurlings stuffed Notre Dame on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter and also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter when trailing by only four. As the Rebels know all too well, you can’t afford to waste many chances when playing a team like the Pios. Still, Teurlings proved it can hang with an elite team for four quarters, which bodes well for the Rebels. Friday’s matchup against Breaux Bridge is fascinating on paper.
Next: Friday at Breaux Bridge (4-0)
9. Eunice (3-1)
Turnover margin. It’s often the biggest indicator of whether a team wins or loses a game, and when you’re minus-4 for the night, you’re not going to win many games. That’s exactly what the Bobcats endured last week, as it coughed up the ball seven times against Breaux Bridge. That, on top of an inability to stop the Tigers’ passing game, led to a 13-point loss and an end to Eunice’s eight-game winning streak. The biggest positive for the Bobcats, who have moved up to Class 4A after winning last year’s 3A title, was that it moved the ball well on the Tigers. But the Bobcats are going to have to clean up the turnovers if they want to win a district title and make noise in the 4A playoffs.
Next: Friday versus Abbeville (1-3)
10. Opelousas Catholic (4-0)
It’s one thing for the Vikings to beat what appeared to be a decent Kinder team. But to dismantle the Yellow Jackets 41-6 behind another stifling defensive performance speaks of what kind of team OC is. The Vikings forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, and OC quarterback Jesse Roy accounted for 344 yards passing and four touchdowns. Thomas David’s squad has just one nondistrict game remaining — a winnable game against 1-3 Port Allen — before entering District 5-1A play. The league title should come down to the Oct. 18 meeting between OC and Catholic-Pointe Coupee in New Roads.
Next: Friday at Port Allen (1-3)
On the outside looking in: Vermilion Catholic (3-1), Southside (3-1), Westgate (3-1), Church Point (2-2), Comeaux (2-2)