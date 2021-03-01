The St. Thomas More girls basketball program enters the Division II semifinals with momentum on their side, but faces a tall task.
The Cougars enter as the No. 4 seed in Division II undefeated in district play with their last loss in early January, but they are now preparing for the challenge of taking on the No. 1 seed in powerhouse St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“(St. Louis) is as advertised,” Cougars coach Stephen Strojny said. “They have two Division I guards and switch defenses every other possession. They move the ball really well and have everything — guards, bigs, great coaching. Their guard play is outstanding, and defensively they turn people over. We're glad to still be playing and know that upsets happen in the playoffs."
The Cougars have upset higher seeds in the past, and this season they have experience on their side.
“Our girls are excited to play,” Strojny said. “A cowboy with nothing to lose is a dangerous cowboy, and as the lower seed, we don’t have anything to lose. Everyone said St. Louis is the team to beat, but we’re excited to be playing them and are chomping at the bit to get out there. Our seniors have fought and have been through the grind, we’re just really eager to get out there and play.”
Northwest thinking title
Northwest has made the Class 3A semifinals the past two seasons, but they failed to reach the state championship game.
This year the Raiders are looking to change that, as they overcame three quarantines during the regular season and are now playing their best basketball at the right time led by seniors Katlyn Manuel and Mary Leday.
“To be back to the Top 28, it’s a great feeling,” Raiders coach Nicole Manuel said. “We have two powerhouse seniors in Katelyn Manuel and Mary Ledet. They’re focused and want to reach the end. They don’t want to go out in the semis again. They showed that Thursday against Albany. Between Katelyn getting a double-double and Mary scoring 25 points, we were able to contain their post presence. She only had four points.”
The Raiders showcased their strong lineup after upsetting No. 2 Albany, and they will look to keep that momentum in the semifinals against No. 3 South Beauregard to take that next step to the final.
“It’s going to be an aggressive game,” Nicole Manuel said. “We will not take (South Beauregard) lightly and will come with the same energy we did against Albany. If we can execute on defense, the offense will come. As a whole I’m proud of the team, they’ve played well the entire season. We have two juniors starting and a freshman who’s starting to mature. We’re focused on playing as a team. If the other team focuses on stopping one person, then the others will step up.”
Young North Central aim to repeat
North Central is the reigning Class 1A champion, but this year’s team has a new look.
The Hurricanes lost three senior starters from last season’s team, but they have seen three juniors step up led by Ya'Jaia Goudeau, and they appear to be gelling at the right time.
“We have three juniors, and they’re excited,” Hurricanes coach Vanessa Taylor said. “The others don’t really know what’s going on. This year has been a year of teaching. All the losses we took in November we would’ve normally taken in summer league play. Ya'Jaia Goudeau’s averaging 26 points a game, and Katelyn Harrison’s averaging a double-double. They were starters on last year’s team, but it was hard to get this team to come together.
The Hurricanes will be taking on top-seeded East Iberville, but they appear to be a threat to repeat with their juniors having postseason experience and the younger girls getting more comfortable.
“YaJaia and Katelyn played with a few of them (East Iberville players) in AAU, so they know each other well,” Taylor said. “If they say they have no concerns, I don’t have any either. We’ve seen so much improvement in the freshman and eighth-graders to where our juniors trust them to get the ball. We took a lot of bumps and bruises, but they’ve come a long way. I think they’ll be ready.”