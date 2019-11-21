Carencro coach Tony Courville has boiled his team’s playoff mentality down to the acronym W.A.R. — Win, Advance, Repeat.
But Courville agrees the by-any-means-necessary attitude in the postseason doesn’t mean getting to this point shouldn’t be appreciated. After all, the Bears lost in the first round in 2017 and 2018.
“I’ve been talking about ‘W.A.R’ and everything, but we still want to enjoy it,” said Courville, who led his team to an 8-2 mark in the regular season and a share of the District 5-4A crown. “Football is supposed to be fun. It’s a fun sport, but you still have to continue to play if you want to live for the next week.”
After a 41-7 win against No. 28 Salmen in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, it’s clear No. 5 Carencro has turned its attention to a second-round matchup against No. 12 Northwood-Shreveport. With a victory Friday at home, the Bears can advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
Courville has no illusions about how difficult advancing will be Friday. With only 16 teams remaining in the postseason, every possible opponent offers challenges, including the 9-2 Falcons.
Northwood eked out a 7-6 win against No. 21 Rayne, as both teams went scoreless after the first quarter. The Wolves’ 2-point conversion try after their lone touchdown failed, providing the difference in the game.
Entering the playoffs, the Falcons were averaging 38.1 points per game. Kemarion Jones led the Falcons with 95 yards on 16 carries against Rayne.
“Obviously I thought it would have been a little bit higher scoring for sure,” Courville said. “Then we went to watch the game, and Northwood scores on their first series and didn’t score the rest of the night, which to me was very, very surprising.”
Northwood features UL commitment Cory Marshall, 6-foot-3, 332-pound linemen who plays both ways.
“They’re very explosive," Courville said. "The team itself, they’re huge on both sides of the line of scrimmage and they’ve got athletes on the backends of both. They’ve got an exceptional quarterback (Luke Bogan) with an elite arm. So I think Rayne a hell of a job staying with them.”
STM hosts blue blood
After a bye, top-seeded St. Thomas More’s welcome to the Division II playoffs won’t be a kind one, at least on paper.
The Cougars (8-2) will be greeted by one of the state’s top programs in No. 8 Evangel, which dropped 84 points at No. 9 E.D. White in the first round last week. Evangel has won five straight since starting the season 1-4, including a 35-28 home loss to Lafayette Christian.
The Eagles won the Division I title in 2016 and reached the Division I semifinals the past two years before dropping down in class. In total, Evangel has won 14 state championships, third most in Louisiana high school football history.
“They’re very good,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “Very talented. Well-coached. Used to being there. … It’s a tough draw no matter when you’ve got them. The fact that we got them this week is really tough. But you figure if you’re going to win a state championship, sooner or later you’re going to have to play some tough people. So you might as well do it right now. They’re good, and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Hightower sees a balanced Evangel team on film.
“They’ve got outstanding running back (Jalen Abraham) who’s maybe the best one we’ve seen this year,” Hightower said. “They’ve got a quarterback (Blake Shapen) that’s committed to Arizona State. He’s very good. They’ve got a great wide receiver (Jiren Rattler). So they’re able to do a lot of on offense, and they’ve got a real solid line on both sides of the ball.”
LCA focused on Menard
Some might already be eyeing a possible in Division III semifinal matchup between Lafayette Christian’s defense, which is giving up only 9.1 points per game, and Newman’s Wunderkind quarterback Arch Manning.
But for the top-seeded Knights, coming off a bye week, the focus is squarely on No. 9 Holy Savior Menard, which beat No. 8 Ascension Episcopal 28-25 in the first round. The 7-4 Eagles held on against the Blue Gators despite surrendering 22 unanswered points in the second half.
“They’ve got good size,” said LCA coach Jacarde Carter of Menard. “They’re big upfront on the O-line and the D-line. They’ve got a running back, No. 32 (Javarus Fisher), who runs pretty hard. He’s a smash-mouth running back. They have No. 6 (Dru Scully), who’s more of shifty guy. He can make you miss in space.
“No. 27 (William Thomson) plays outside linebacker for them, and he’s also their Wildcat quarterback. He does some good stuff with the ball in his hands as well, and he’s a physical player on their defense. Probably one of the most physical players on their defense.”