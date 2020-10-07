NEW IBERIA - KK Reno accounted for three touchdowns as Catholic-New Iberia routed visiting Delcambre 36-7 in the District 7-2A opener.

The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 in 7-2A) took the opening possession and quickly went ahead 7-0 when Reno carried 61 yards. The 6-0, 195-pound junior finished with 82 yards on seven attempts.

Reno added a one-yard TD run and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Layne Lipari.

"We have a great quarterback back there in KK Reno who really understands what we're trying to do, and we have some other things we'll show when we need to," Catholic-NI coach Scott Wattigny said. "We'll try to throw a couple of different things out there each week and make people adjust to it.

"He did a great job. I'm super-proud of him. I think he can be a little more sure of himself when he throws it. He's a little bit, in my opinion, sitting on that back foot. He made a throw to Willie (Regard) that was a long throw. It was from the right hash to the left sideline."

Prep Football Scoreboard: Check out Week 2 scores, stats, stories for Acadiana-area Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Regard added five carries for 37 yards and caught two passes for 38 yards.

"Willie Regard wasn't flashy, but when you watch the tape, you're going to see some beautiful cuts inside," Wattigny said. "Layne Lipari had a couple of nice rushes."

Junior fullback Marco Austin (9 rushes, 36 yards) added two touchdown runs. He also caught a 10-yard pass.

"KK had a great, nice pass to Marco Austin on the bootleg," Wattigny said. "That was beautiful. He got rid of that ball quickly and Marco got upfield."

Senior wingback Trace Williams ran six times for 41 yards and just missed a touchdown when he fumbled into the end zone for a touchback.

"Trace ran really hard," Wattigny said. "I think the light switch went on tonight for Trace as far as playing the game of football."

Catholic-NI scored all of its points in the first half and Delcambre (1-1, 0-1) didn't get a first down until late in the second quarter.

"I felt like nobody got into a flow," Wattigny said. "We got an early safety and they had a couple of snaps that went over the quarterback's head. I don't know if our starting defense played 30 snaps.

"I thought we played well defensively. I was disappointed in the penalties, but I'm excited about our efficiency on offense. I thought we finished. We played on a short field all night, so we're not going to have a tremendous amount of yards, but we still scored 36 points. We were on pace to score a lot more."

The Panthers have two big games on deck.

"We have two crucial games in the next two weeks against Ascension Episcopal and Loreauville," Wattigny said. "I told the guys that this is huge because we're, in my opinion, playing for a district championship in back to back weeks.

"Franklin is in that mix, as well, but that's a game that's farther down the line during the season. We get AES at our place and then travel to a hostile environment in Loreauville that doesn't really like us too much, and they have a quality team."