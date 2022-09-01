Each of the past three seasons, the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams and the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights have squared off with great fanfare.
Rightfully so, considering the amount of talent that’s been on the field and success enjoyed by both programs in recent years.
The fourth meeting has all the making of another classic when the Rams travel to face the Knights at 7 p.m. on Friday to kick off the regular season.
“It’s a really exciting time for everyone,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “Everywhere I go, people are excited about this game. Not only is it the regular season opener, but it is also against a tremendous opponent. That alone adds to the excitement.”
The Rams won the first two meetings, before the Knights claimed a 14-13 nailbiter last season.
“This is a game that I believe helps both teams,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “We have a lot of mutual respect between the coaches and the teams. We have played three good games so far and I expect that this one will be another good game.”
While another good game is expected, the Knights will be facing arguably the best Rams team they have faced since the series began.
The Rams, who always have a stable of talented running backs, are littered with talent on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Rams have star running back Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, along with an explosive playmaker at receiver in sophomore Russell Babineaux.
“Acadiana looks really, really good,” Faulk said. “They have some experience back with the quarterback in his second year as the starter, three or four offensive linemen returning and the Williams kid at running back. But they even have some other younger kids like Babineaux, who adds another element to their offense because he can score from anywhere on the field. They are definitely more dynamic than they have been.”
McCullough wouldn’t go as far as saying this year’s team is the best that he’s had since 2019, but he did acknowledge the Rams are more explosive.
“We’re definitely faster,” McCullough said. “We have more speed, but we still have to execute to make plays.”
While the Knights may not have the star power on the offensive side of the football as they did in the past five years, LCA’s cupboard is far from bare with quarterback JuJuan Johnson leading the way. Johnson, a junior, is a dual-threat signal-caller who is equally dangerous with his arm and his legs.
“Their quarterback is really good,” McCullough said. “He’s special, so it is going to be very important that we do a good job of containing him and limiting the big plays.”
Faulk has been impressed by the growth of Johnson, who was pressed into action as a freshman.
“JuJuan is more familiar with the system, and he understands the why. He’s also finding his own voice and has become comfortable with suggesting things. He’s grown a lot. I’m glad he’s on our team.”
LCA has more star power on the defensive side of the football led by defensive linemen Melvin Hills, Sandy Lewis and Jonathan Moore-LeDay. They’ll need their defense to slow down the Rams’ rushing attack, considering points have proven to be hard to come by for the Knights offensively when facing Acadiana.
In the three games against the Rams, the Knights have scored two touchdowns offensively. Those scores came last year on runs by Johnson. In 2020, the Knights were shut out 21-0 and in 2019 their lone scores came on two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
While the Rams have question marks defensively, McCullough has a lot of confidence the unit will once again be a strength in their quest for a state title.
“We have a chance to be good defensively,” McCullough said. “We are still developing depth on the defensive line and in the secondary, but I think we’ll get there.”
Considering this game has become a rivalry, albeit a friendly one, both Faulk and McCullough agree their teams will be ready to play.
“The beauty of this game is that as coaches, we don’t have to come up with a major speech or talk to the kids about how they need to take this opponent seriously,” Faulk said. “The kids know who they are and the amount of success they have had. If we step on that field and we are not ready to play, they’ll embarrass you quickly.”