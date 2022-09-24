SULPHUR — Perhaps the Carencro Golden Bears should volunteer to play road games.
The Bears won their third road game of the season a 43-0 trouncing of Sulphur’s Golden Tors on Friday.
Carencro’s lone loss of the season was a home game against Southside.
Quarterback Chantz Ceaser led the way with 161 yards passing and three touchdowns on 7-of-15 passing. He also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
The other offensive stars of the night for the Bears were Cashmire Batiste and Chantz Babineaux. Batiste rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while Babineaux did the bulk of the damage in the air with four receptions for 131 yards and a score. Babineaux also complete a pass for a two-point conversion.
D'Mari Francis caught a 14-yard touchdown pass, as did Kameron Cyprien on a 5-yard connection.
Defensively, Joni Martin continued to stand out for the Bears with an interception.
Carencro returns home to meet New Iberia on Friday.
Catholic-BR 49, St. Thomas More 28
In Baton Rouge, Leading by a touchdown at the half, St. Thomas More found it tough defending Catholic High of Baton Rouge’s running game in the second half.
The Bears rushed for 277 yards and won the second half by four touchdowns in a 49-28 win over the Cougars.
“They started controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the second half,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “I think that was the ultimate tale. We had a couple of three-and-outs and our defense was having trouble getting off the field, and the big punt return from (Bradford) hurt, and we couldn’t recover.”
Catholic totaled 425 yards on the ground for the game — including 293 from junior running back Barry Remo II, who scored four touchdowns.
The Cougars were led by quarterback Sam Altmann, who threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Thomas More (3-1) led 28-21 at halftime as the two teams combined for 519 yards of offense. The only thing that stopped each offense was turnovers. The Bears threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Cougars turned over the ball twice.
Sam Houston 62, Comeaux 22
In Moss Bluff, overall, it wasn't a great night for the Comeaux Spartans in a 62-22 road defeat to Sam Houston, but running back Trey Roy enjoyed his best performance of the season with 132 yards and a score on 14 carries.
The Spartans also tried a new twist to their offense with wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux playing at quarterback. Domingeaux had a 22-yard touchdown run and also connected with Davonte Reed on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the loss that left the Spartans 0-4 on the season.