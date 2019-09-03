Perhaps this slow crawl to the start of the high school football regular season is starting to get to my head.
Because on Saturday, as I cobbled together jamboree scores involving Acadiana-area teams, I couldn’t help but ponder a few of the more surprising results.
Abbeville 7, Church Point 6
North Vermilion 7, Crowley 0
Port Barre 6, Opelousas 0
None of those three games were lopsided by any means — the Abbeville-Church Point game was decided by a missed extra point — but my curiosity was certainly raised.
I wouldn’t have predicted an Abbeville team that has won just 12 games over the past five years would have beaten a Church Point team that is routinely a contender in the Class 3A playoffs. The Wildcats had played the Bears during nondistrict play the past two years and lost 41-7 and 56-14.
“The Church Point win for us was a big deal for a jamboree game because we had lost to Church Point two years in a row,” said Abbeville third-year coach Kevin Kern, whose holder scored the Wildcats’ touchdown on a field goal attempt at the end of the first half. “So coming back this year, playing them in the jamboree, it gave us a big motivational lift that we needed.”
I didn’t foresee a North Vermilion team that missed the playoffs last year and had to replace a stud running back would have beaten a Crowley team that, like Church Point, is usually playing into the second or third week of November.
And I certainly didn’t envision a Port Barre team that’s won just four games over the past three years and is dropping down to Class 2A would have beaten an Opelousas team that made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2004 and is returning a senior-heavy squad.
“I can’t lie,” said Port Barre third-year coach Craig Stevens. “I was pleasantly surprised that we played as well as we did.”
“It’s a jamboree. Who cares?” If that’s your first thought, I certainly wouldn’t argue with it. And to be fair to Church Point, Crowley and Opelousas, consider the following.
Jamborees obviously aren’t full games. In the case of the St. Landry Jamboree, which featured the Port Barre-Opelousas matchup, it consisted of only two 10-minute periods instead of a pair of 12-minute quarters.
“I’ll be the first one to tell you that that worked in our advantage during the jamboree the other night,” Steven said. “The longer the game would have went, the talent would have taken over on their side.”
It’s also hard to envision any of the losing teams were the best versions of themselves. Church Point, for example, held out five starters, including star fullback Rodney Dupuis and quarterback Dylan Stelly.
Generally speaking, teams keep their cards close to their chest in a jamboree. The play-calling could be fairly bland, and game planning for the opposing team is usually limited, if at all.
To top it off, both North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey and Port Barre’s Stevens noted that the field conditions were sloppy during the Acadia-Vermilion Parish jamboree Thursday and Friday.
“There’s always good things and bad things you can take from a jamboree,” Blakey said. “You don’t really focus on the win because, obviously, everybody plays a jamboree differently. Is the other team just working on things they need to work on? Obviously, you got to take the weather into consideration for the game we played the other night.”
So do the results matter at all? Well, for the winning teams, maybe it does.
“I just find that the teamwork and the whole game was great for us,” Kern said. “Our defense stood out because we did a really good goal-line stand. They got the ball on the 10, and they kept them out. That was a great, great thing for us. Offensively, we moved the ball. We didn’t score as many times as we wanted to, but we had a lot of shining moments. So we’re going to try to keep on keeping on with that stuff.”
Even if the winning coaches have to put it into context, it’s unquestionably a boost of confidence for the players heading into Week 1.
“That’s the most important thing that we’re trying to take away from it,” said Blakey, who has been most impressed by his defense’s grasp of a new 3-3 stack system. “If we play our game, if we do the things that we need to do them, then it increases our chances for success. We told them, ‘We won 7-0, but there were opportunities that we had throughout the game to win by more. If that’s a regular season game, these are chances that we’ve got to take advantage of.”
In the case of a program that’s been struggling in recent years, perhaps it’s validation of overall progress. And just seeing improvement from the scrimmage to the jamboree is a welcome sign.
“We definitely came out of the (jamboree) with more confidence than we went in with,” Stevens said. “I was kind of disappointed in our scrimmage. We scrimmaged Oberlin. Nobody scored. We played on a sloppy field. It rained for like two hours. But we made so much improvement from the scrimmage to the jamboree.
“Even (Opelousas coach Doug Guillory) told me that. He said, ‘Watching y’all on film, I wasn’t too impressed.’ But he said. ‘That wasn’t the same team that I saw on film that we played the other night.’ That means a lot when the opposing coach is going to tell you that.”