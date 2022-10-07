The Southside Sharks matched their longest winning streak in the short history of their football program on Friday night.
Southside captured a 42-6 road win over Comeaux, spoiling homecoming for the Spartans.
Quarterback Landon Baptiste rushed for four touchdowns, while Aaron Ford and Cameron Boutte added one apiece as the Sharks stayed unbeaten in District 3-5A play while keeping Comeaux winless on the season.
"We have a theme each week and this week was 'cleanup week' and I thought we did good," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. "We had a turnover, which you never like to see, but we had a clean game, it was smooth, we didn't have any injuries, and we got to play a lot of play, so it was a good night."
The win pushed Southside's win streak to five games, matching the streak they produced to end the regular season last year as the longest in the short four-year history of the varsity football program of the school.
"It's fun, and the students are really getting into it," said Fontenot, of the enthusiasm of the Southside student body during the win streak. "It kind of come from our senior class, our spirit groups, and our band, who are all awesome. We pack houses wherever we go, so it's getting pretty fun."
In typical Southside fashion, it was the ground game that was a big key, with Baptiste and Ford both scoring on touchdown runs of 60 yards are more, while both eclipsing 100 yards rushing on the evening.
"He's gotten really good at being patient," Fontenot said of Baptiste. "He's gotten better since Week 2, just letting the game come to him, and he's just so unselfish, which makes everyone else better.
"Aaron had a good night," but he's been great for us all year," Fontenot said of Ford. "Tonight, we also got Cameron Boutte going for is, which good be big down the road, and Brock Jones is always is the mix, so we have a lot of guys that can contribute for us, which is why we're winning."
Southside's "Fire Ant" defense continues to play at a high level as well, allowing only a touchdown to Comeaux on the last play of the game with their reserves in, making it three consecutive weeks that the Sharks have held their opponents to seven points or less.
"I've told a lot of people that our defense is like when you step in a mound of fire ants," Fontenot said. "They're mad, they're everywhere, and they're trying to fight you.
"Lucas (Harrington) kind of leads the show for us, defensively, and Isiah Mouton has played well in every game, but our defense has been more than just one or two guys," said Fontenot. "It's been a collective effort, and as a group, our defense has been really strong."
Hard to believe, but this is all happening in only the fourth year of varsity football competition at Southside.
After a couple of seasons of playing a junior varsity schedule when Southside first opened, the Sharks began playing varsity football in 2019, going 3-5 with a majority of underclassmen.
In 2020, a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Southside went 3-4, including a loss to New Iberia in its first-ever playoff appearance, which put the pieces in place for them to be successful for years to come.
Last season, Southside showed everyone they would be a force to be reckoned with on a consistent basis, showing even more improvement, going 7-4, including a second-place finish in District 3-5A and a first-round playoff loss to East Ascension.
This season, the Sharks have taken yet another step forward, going 5-1 after their win on Friday night, including a perfect 3-0 mark in district play.
"Our kids want this to be one of the top programs in the area," Fontenot said. "They've worked really hard to get us where we're at, but they also understand how much work we have to do to get us where we want to be."