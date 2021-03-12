SCOTT — Multiple winners ruled the day at the Ram Relays on Thursday at Acadiana High, sparking their teams to team victories.
Christian Francisco paved the way for Westgate's Tigers to score 95 points, edging 93 from runner-up Carencro in boys team scoring.
Francisco put together the rugged double of a 2 minutes, 01.41 seconds in the 800 and coming back for a 50.51 in the 400.
That set the stage for a clinching win in the concluding 4x400 relay of 3:28.06 over Lafayette High (3:31.05) after Bailey JeanLouis won the 3,200.
While Francisco led the Tigers to a narrow victory, Lafayette High's Courtney Wiltz had her presence all over the dominating 172-109 victory by Lafayette High's Lady Lions over Northside.
Wiltz triumphed in the 100 hurdles in 16.01, the 300 intermediate hurdles in 48.54 and in the with a 17-11 long jump.
Depth carried the Lions as they picked up wins from Johanna Duplantis (11-6 pole vault), Beyonce George (13.18 in the 100), Tanzania Barnes (2:35.27 in the 800) and a 50.16 in the 4x100 relay.
Northside won with Danaisha George in the 200 (26.24), Aiaysha Veal (5 feet in the high jump), Malkyra Thibodeaux (35 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump), the 4x200 (1:45.09) and 4x400 (4:14.32).
Also in girls action, Highland Baptist's Marin Barras won the shot put (42-4) and discus (124-9).
Boys runner-up Carencro won the 4x100 (42.68) and 1,600 (Bryce Campbell (4:50.18).
Lafayette Christian also notched a double win with Fitzgerald West in the shot put (50-1½) and discus (129-11
The meet was the first at Acadiana High since major renovations at Bill Dotson Stadium were completed in 2020.