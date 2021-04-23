BASEBALL

Sam Houston 4, Acadiana 2

Barbe 6, New Iberia 1

Lafayette High 12, Comeaux 1

Eunice 6, Church Point 0

Carencro 14, Northside 3

Carencro 13, Northside 1

St. Thomas More 3, Iowa 1

Westgate 12, West St. Mary 7

Breaux Bridge 10, Beau Chene 1

St. Louis 6, Notre Dame 2

Port Barre 4, Opelousas Catholic 3

Loreauville 4, Ascension Episcopal 2

Highland Baptist 9, Hanson 6

Vermilion Catholic 10, Covenant Christian 2

Sulphur 1, Acadiana 0

Barbe 7, Lafayette High 5

Sam Houston 6, Southside 1

Eunice 18, LaGrange 2

Eunice 12, LaGrange 0

Breaux Bridge 6, North Vermilion 4

Carencro 9, Erath 0

Teurlings 16, Westgate 2

Iota 17, Beau Chene 3

Port Barre 7, Cecilia 5

Crowley 1, St. Martinville 0

Kaplan 14, David Thibodaux 2

Ascension Episcopal 16, West St. Mary 1

Loreauville 18, Franklin 0

Opelousas Catholic 13, Sacred Heart-VP 6

St. Edmund 10, Westminster 0

Highland Baptist 19, Centerville 6

Central Catholic-MC 5, Vermilion Catholic 1

Bell City 8, Episcopal of Acadiana 0

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Games

Hanson Memorial at New Iberia, Church Point at North Vermilion, Carencro at Erath, Patterson at Northside, Teurlings at Catholic-BR, Sacred Heart-VP at Westgate, Opelousas at Welsh, Lafayette Christian at Eunice, Opelousas Catholic at Iota, Covenant Christian at Catholic-NI, Westminster at St. Louis Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana at West St. Mary, Ascension Episcopal at Menard.

