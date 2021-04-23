BASEBALL
Sam Houston 4, Acadiana 2
Barbe 6, New Iberia 1
Lafayette High 12, Comeaux 1
Eunice 6, Church Point 0
Carencro 14, Northside 3
Carencro 13, Northside 1
St. Thomas More 3, Iowa 1
Westgate 12, West St. Mary 7
Breaux Bridge 10, Beau Chene 1
St. Louis 6, Notre Dame 2
Port Barre 4, Opelousas Catholic 3
Loreauville 4, Ascension Episcopal 2
Highland Baptist 9, Hanson 6
Vermilion Catholic 10, Covenant Christian 2
Sulphur 1, Acadiana 0
Barbe 7, Lafayette High 5
Sam Houston 6, Southside 1
Eunice 18, LaGrange 2
Breaux Bridge 6, North Vermilion 4
Carencro 9, Erath 0
Teurlings 16, Westgate 2
Iota 17, Beau Chene 3
Port Barre 7, Cecilia 5
Crowley 1, St. Martinville 0
Kaplan 14, David Thibodaux 2
Ascension Episcopal 16, West St. Mary 1
Loreauville 18, Franklin 0
Opelousas Catholic 13, Sacred Heart-VP 6
St. Edmund 10, Westminster 0
Highland Baptist 19, Centerville 6
Central Catholic-MC 5, Vermilion Catholic 1
Bell City 8, Episcopal of Acadiana 0
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Games
Hanson Memorial at New Iberia, Church Point at North Vermilion, Carencro at Erath, Patterson at Northside, Teurlings at Catholic-BR, Sacred Heart-VP at Westgate, Opelousas at Welsh, Lafayette Christian at Eunice, Opelousas Catholic at Iota, Covenant Christian at Catholic-NI, Westminster at St. Louis Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana at West St. Mary, Ascension Episcopal at Menard.