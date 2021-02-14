With his team trailing by one point at the end of double overtime, Reginald Stoner calmly stepped to the free-throw line and sank two shots to lift North Central to a 69-68 win over Opelousas on Saturday in the Cajundome Classic.
Although Stoner had missed two free throws earlier in the second overtime, Hurricanes senior Derrick Tezeno had no doubt that his teammate would come through with 9.7 seconds to go.
"I didn't move at all," Tezeno said. "I knew he was going to make them. He's a clutch player.
"I knew once he got to the free-throw line in the last seconds, that he was going to knock it down."
Opelousas (15-3) got a boost from its bench in the first half. Ten of the Tigers' first 19 points came from Menti Jones and Javonnie Gibson, who finished with a team-high 15.
With 3:09 remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers opened a 28-17 lead on a three-point play by LaMarc Amos.
The momentum swung back and forth in the second half. North Central (19-4) scored the first nine points of the third quarter to move ahead 32-31, but the Tigers answered and led 52-44 with 3:30 left in regulation.
With 11 seconds to go, Amos fouled out, and Tezeno made both free throws to send the game into overtime.
"Derrick Tezeno put us on his back," North Central coach Christopher Cane said. "In the third and fourth quarter, he was getting fouled a lot of times.
"He got frustrated a little bit, but he stayed the course. He showed why he's the No. 1 player in the state."
When the Hurricanes trailed by eight late in the fourth, Tezeno rallied his team by pumping in five straight points to set up a 3-pointer by Stoner that reduced the deficit to 56-55.
"Opelousas is going to throw their punch," Tezeno said. "They're a tough team, but we know what we have. We have some big guys.
"We have (6-foot-3, 215-pound) Aaron Johnson. We have a top freshman in McKinnis Savoy, a top sophomore in De'Vion Lavergne. We know what we can do every night, so we just have to come out here and play."
Tezeno, who had 28 points and 13 rebounds, was 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. Stoner added 14 with Lavergne (13) and Savoy (12) both in double-figures.
"I'm at a loss for words," Cane said. "Anytime you play a parish rival, you can throw the records out the window. We've been wanting this game. They've been wanting this game. The fans have been wanting this game."
Opelousas got 13 points from Amos. Jayden Lazard and Jon'Quarious McGhee each chipped in 11, and Jon'Tayvious McGhee and Jones added 10 and eight points.
"They have a heck of a ballclub," Cane said. "Opelousas is ranked No. 3 in 4A. We're ranked No. 1 in 1A. But I always say, 'Everybody puts their pants on one leg at a time.' So it was a great atmosphere, and we gave the fans what they wanted. We're just glad we came out on top."
Cane said his team remained confident despite trailing by five points with less than a minute to go.
"I'm a first-year coach over here, but I know these guys," he said. "We all stay in the same communities of Melville and Palmetto. These guys are state champions. They're not going to get rattled. They know they have the ability to come back.
"We can score 10 points in two minutes. We just stayed positive and stayed coaching them up. We just wanted to take it one possession at a time. When we were down three, I told them we didn't need a 3-point shot. Let's get a two and then get a turnover on the press."
The Hurricanes have plenty of momentum as they prepare to go for a third straight state title when the playoffs begin later this month.
"It was a good game tonight," Tezeno said. "I think it will bring a lot of momentum. It was a nice, playoff-atmosphere game. I believe that will be big going into the playoffs."
"Aaron Johnson rebounded the basketball and Jamarey Cane came in and gave us some big minutes tonight," Cane added.
"My assistant coaches — Christopher Poullard, Rayvon Gray and Kendall Marshall — helped me coach this team. We just had a hell of a ball game. This is probably one of the biggest wins in North Central history."