Westgate coach Ryan Antoine certainly knows his Tigers won’t be dealing with St. Thomas More five-star quarterback Walker Howard when the two teams meet Friday in New Iberia.
But Antoine said his Tigers (4-1) aren’t changing their approach at all in preparation for the District 5-4A opener.
“To us, it’s the same,” Antoine said. “They’re going to be doing the same things they’ve been doing for years. We’ve played them for years and they do what they do.
“They have a system. They know what they’re doing. They’re still going to be effective. We better be ready.”
In fact, Antoine said Howard’s injury isn’t being discussed on Westgate’s practice field this week.
“We haven’t talked about it,” he maintained. “I don’t even know how many of our guys even know about it. We’re preparing for what they do. We don’t know who the quarterback is going to be. Obviously, whoever it is he’s not going to be as good as Walker (Howard), because he’s a generational talent, but it’s still St. Thomas More.”
Walker suffered a broken left fibula in the Cougars’ loss to Ruston on Friday. Offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said the LSU commitment is expected to be out anywhere from two to six weeks.
So far, Savoie said the first practice without Howard was encouraging.
“It definitely hasn’t been a ‘throw in the towel for the rest of the season’ type mentality,” Savoie said. “The way we were detailed, the way the kids were focused and the energy at practice was great. It definitely was not a sign of a team that’s ready to fold in because Walker’s gone.
“It looked more like a team that’s ready to pick up his slack and hopefully when he comes back, we’re a better team.”
In Howard’s absence, this week in practice is about deciding which sophomore backup will get the start between Sam Altman and Will Taylor.
“Sam is going to be more along the lines of a Caleb Holstein-ish - more of a pocket passer, accurate thrower and really cerebral-type player,” Savoie explained. “Will is a little bit more dynamic as an athlete. He’s got a stronger arm, but he makes a lot of plays with his feet.
“They both bring a little bit of a different dynamic to the table.”
The original backup was a junior who elected to stop playing football, which ironically gave the two sophomores a few more snaps for this unexpected scenario.
“So these two were luckily able to get a little more time to play,” Savoie said. “But obviously not a lot of reps.
With what we do in practice and how we do a lot of things, they get to go with the ones in practice some. It’s not like it’s the first time they’ve stepped up with them.”
Savoie said it’s not so much that he’s got to shrink the play book with a sophomore being pressed into duty, but his teammates have to step up.
“Now it’s more we’re going to have to find ways to protect those two guys to allow them to kind of fit in and do what we need them to do,” Savoie said. “They’re going to have to lean on the other guys to make plays. It leans on us as play-callers and us as coaches, as well as on the offensive line to help them with checks on the offensive front.
“You hope now the other kids are going to have to pick up their games.”
Jack Hines (22-299, 4 TDs) and Jackson Guerin (17-270, 2 TDs) led a Cougars' receiving corps that has four over 200 yards.
The other avenue for the Cougars (2-3) in this matchup is leaning more on the rushing attack. Charlie Payton (26-231, 4 TDs) is currently STM's leading rusher, but Howard is second on that list.
“We’re about to find out, aren’t we?” Savoie said. “I think we’re capable of running it. It just kind of changes who we are and what we’ve been able to do. When you’ve got a five-star quarterback, you put the game in his hands as much as you can and that’s kind of what we’ve been doing.
“Now it kind of shifts to more traditional looks of what we’ve done in the past.”
Ironically, Westgate’s played most of its season without its expected starting quarterback in Brennan Landry, who returned to limited playing time in last week’s win over Lake Charles College Prep.
Jordan Doucet as filled in admirably, rushing for 126 yards and a score last week. Antoine said he’ll likely play both quarterbacks until Landry is ready, but also would be “100%” comfortable playing both the rest of the way. Steven Antoine (70-419, 3 TDs) is the leading rusher and Dedrick Latulas (14-239, 6 TDs) the top receiver.
The Tigers’ strength in the defense, which returned nine starters from last season, led by senior linebacker Zyion Madison and junior safety Derek Williams.
“The experience allows us to make in-game adjustments so much quicker,” Antoine said. “We can make those adjustment on the fly this year. That makes a big difference.”