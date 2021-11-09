Polls by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.

Boys

Large schools

Team 1st Points

1 Jesuit (10) 100

2 Ruston 90

3 Catholic 80

4 Mandeville 64

5 Brother Martin 62

6 Zachary 47

7 Belle Chasse 25

8 Tuerlings Catholic 24

9 St. Paul's 23

10 Parkway 14

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, St. Michael

Small schools 

Team 1st Points

1 University (8) 93

2 Episcopal-BR 90

3 Dunham (2) 80

4 Parkview Baptist 77

5 D'Arbonne Woods 60

6 Episcopal-Acadiana 45

7 Menard 39

8 Loyola 35

9 Ascension Catholic 10

10 Christ Episcopal 9

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana

Girls

Large schools

Team 1st Points

1 St. Joseph's (10) 100

2 Ruston 85

3 Dominican 82

4 Vandebilt 72

5 Mt. Carmel 60

6 Mandeville 57

7 Tuerlings Catholic 45

8 Byrd 20

9 St. Michael 14

10 St. Scholastica 13

Others Receiving Votes: Fontainebleau, Lafayette, Denham Springs

Small schools

Team 1st Points

1 Episcopal-BR (10) 100

2 Christ Episcopal 84

3 Episcopal-Acadiana 83

4 Cedar Creek 74

5 E.D. White 53

6 Newman 47

7 St. Martin's 45

8 Menard 31

9 University 24

10 St. Frederick 8

Others receiving votes: Country Day.

View comments