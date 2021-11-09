Polls by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
Boys
Large schools
Team 1st Points
1 Jesuit (10) 100
2 Ruston 90
3 Catholic 80
4 Mandeville 64
5 Brother Martin 62
6 Zachary 47
7 Belle Chasse 25
8 Tuerlings Catholic 24
9 St. Paul's 23
10 Parkway 14
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, St. Michael
Small schools
Team 1st Points
1 University (8) 93
2 Episcopal-BR 90
3 Dunham (2) 80
4 Parkview Baptist 77
5 D'Arbonne Woods 60
6 Episcopal-Acadiana 45
7 Menard 39
8 Loyola 35
9 Ascension Catholic 10
10 Christ Episcopal 9
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana
Girls
Large schools
Team 1st Points
1 St. Joseph's (10) 100
2 Ruston 85
3 Dominican 82
4 Vandebilt 72
5 Mt. Carmel 60
6 Mandeville 57
7 Tuerlings Catholic 45
8 Byrd 20
9 St. Michael 14
10 St. Scholastica 13
Others Receiving Votes: Fontainebleau, Lafayette, Denham Springs
Small schools
Team 1st Points
1 Episcopal-BR (10) 100
2 Christ Episcopal 84
3 Episcopal-Acadiana 83
4 Cedar Creek 74
5 E.D. White 53
6 Newman 47
7 St. Martin's 45
8 Menard 31
9 University 24
10 St. Frederick 8
Others receiving votes: Country Day.