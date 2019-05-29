Technically it wasn’t the Southside High football program’s first time undergoing spring practices.
In fact, the Sharks did the same thing this spring as they did the last, utilizing the maximum 10 days allotted for spring practices and holding an intrasquad scrimmage.
But even coach Josh Fontenot admits this spring felt different.
Since he was named the school’s head football coach two years ago — the school in Youngsville just completed its second academic year — Fontenot and his staff have operated as if they were already a varsity program without playing LHSAA-sanctioned varsity contests.
But games that count for something more than development and pride are on the horizon. The two-year transition period into the LHSAA is now behind the Class 5A-bound Sharks.
“We tried to stress at the beginning that the intensity level of these practices needed to be on a higher level,” Fontenot said. “I think we accomplished that.”
The creation of the Southside football program is, at least in recent memory, unparalleled in the Acadiana area. Small private schools like Lafayette Christian have begun playing football in this century, but a local public school hasn’t done so in at least 20 years. Westgate beginning its football program in 1999 is the closest thing, but they entered the LHSAA as a Class 3A school.
The one advantage Southside does have on that 1999 Westgate team, which went 1-9, is it will have upperclassmen on the roster. Back then, the Tigers featured only freshmen and sophomores.
To that end, part of the intensity level rising in spring practices, Fontenot said, simply comes from the physical and mental growth of his players. Aside from full freshman and junior varsity schedules last year, Southside played five “varsity” scrimmages against small-school programs like Opelousas Catholic and Central Catholic. The Sharks went 4-1 in those games, including beating OC.
So Southside won’t be completely devoid of game experience when the regular season begins Sept. 6, and players will have had 20 months in the weight room by then.
“As freshmen and sophomores, when we first got them, we looked like what you would expect freshmen and sophomores to be,” Fontenot said. “Now we have some guys that are getting there. We have some benchmarks. We had our first 300-pound bencher the other day (and) our first 400-plus-pound squatter. Hopefully soon we’ll have four and five guys doing that.”
A key this spring for Sharks was finding depth, especially at all three levels of the defense. Offensively, Fontenot already had the majority of his personnel sorted out, so the focus was adding new wrinkles to the offense.
Fontenot calls his offense ‘spread-ish.’
“I don’t know if spread-ish is a word, but it’s going to be for us,” Fontenot said. “No matter where I’m ever going to be, we’re going to find a way to run the ball. We may have to throw it more to be able to run it this year, but it’s still going to lead us to finding a way to run the ball.
“We’ll always carry some tempo with us. Whether we use it a lot or a little just depends on how the team plays out, how the summer goes. We have some spread concepts in there, but we’re (going to be in) multiple formations. We’re going to run power run schemes and kind of a spread-type of passing game.”
Plenty will be placed on junior quarterback Dillon Monette’s shoulders, Fontenot said. But Monette’s moxy should help his handle the challenges of District 3-5A football with an inexperienced squad.
“He’ll be the guy to make us go,” Fontenot said. “We’re going to throw at Dillon as much as he can handle. Right now I think Dillon can handle a lot. The good thing about Dillon is he doesn’t get rattled very much. Whether it be game, practice, me yelling at him, whatever it is, Dillon’s pretty calm and cool. It translates down to the players. The guys like playing with Dillon.”