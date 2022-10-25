ACA.carlhsfootball.100922.791.jpg

Lafayette linebacker Jon Michael Breaux (8) rushes Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser (7) during their high school football game t Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana at Carencro

Comeaux at Barbe

Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal

Erath at Crowley

St. Martinville at Abbeville

Catholic-PC at North Central

St. Edmund at Westminster

Northwest at Ville Platte

Friday’s Games

Lafayette at Southside

Westgate at St. Thomas More

Northside at Teurlings

LCA at North Vermilion

New Iberia at Sulphur

Leesville at Eunice

DeRidder at Rayne

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Livonia at Cecilia

Hanson at Beau Chene

Kaplan at Church Point

Iota at Port Barre

Notre Dame at Grand Lake

Loreauville at Catholic-NI

Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic

Highland Baptist at Centerville

Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

Covenant Christian at Jeanerette

