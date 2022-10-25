WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Carencro
Comeaux at Barbe
Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal
Erath at Crowley
St. Martinville at Abbeville
Catholic-PC at North Central
St. Edmund at Westminster
Northwest at Ville Platte
Friday’s Games
Lafayette at Southside
Westgate at St. Thomas More
Northside at Teurlings
LCA at North Vermilion
New Iberia at Sulphur
Leesville at Eunice
DeRidder at Rayne
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Livonia at Cecilia
Hanson at Beau Chene
Kaplan at Church Point
Iota at Port Barre
Notre Dame at Grand Lake
Loreauville at Catholic-NI
Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic
Highland Baptist at Centerville
Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
Covenant Christian at Jeanerette