NEW IBERIA - New Iberia didn't attempt a pass in Thursday's 27-25 win over Westgate.
As it turned out, the Yellow Jackets didn't need to.
Markel Linzer rushed for two touchdowns, Tyce Fusilier and Matthew Thomas each added another, and Fusilier tacked on a decisive two-point conversion in the third quarter.
And after Westgate scored on a six-yard pass from Brennon Landry to Jaquialen Allen as time expired, the NISH defense stopped Danny Lewis short of the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
"It was a lot of people," Ware said of the defensive stand. "I'll have to go back and look at the film, but obviously that won the game right there."
On the third play from scrimmage, Linzer burst around the right side for a 66-yard touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets a short-lived 6-0 lead.
Westgate (0-1) answered on its first possession when Landry threw a pass to the 6-foot-4 Lewis in the right side of the end zone.
"It was a great football game," Ware said. "It went back and forth, back and forth."
A 60-yard touchdown pass from Landry to Allen gave Westgate a 13-12 lead at the half.
"They're very talented and we gave up big plays, but I'm proud of the way we played," Ware said.
Landry was 13-of-16 passing at the half for 126 yards, but Ware moved Linzer to cornerback in the second half. The adjustment worked as the Westgate quarterback was limited to 36 yards passing in the second half.
"We tried to create the right matchup at the right time and not give up deep balls," Ware said. "I think we settled down. In the first half, after they scored, I thought we started playing not to lose, rather than play to win, and that was my message at halftime.
"I said, 'Play to win! Play to win!"
In the first half, the Yellow Jackets totaled 200 yards rushing on 27 carries.
"I'll take that anytime," Ware said. "I thought about throwing a couple, but we moved the football. I didn't feel the need to throw.
"The biggest thing they did on defense was they jumped around a lot, and our kids got a little confused. We were constantly adjusting because they were moving their front around a lot."
Linzer finished with seven carries for 100 yards.
"Any time he touches the ball, if he gets loose, not many people are going to catch him," Ware said of the senior wingback. "His play on defense in the second half helped us out. He's a really good cornerback."
Fusilier rushed for 78 yards on 14 attempts and added a couple of big returns on special teams. In the third quarter, he returned a punt to the Westgate 22-yard line to set up a short keeper by Thomas.
"That was a big punt return at a crucial time," Ware said. "In the second half, other than the time we fumbled, we had some substantial drives. We got down there one time and didn't score, but it was a great win."
Ware praised Thomas for his ability to run NISH's offense.
"He did a great job running the offense," Ware said of the 215-pound junior quarterback. "He's a good field general, and the way they were lined up took away some of his carries."
Senior fullback Alvin George III rushed for 92 yards on 19 carries.
"When we're able to do that with the fullback, the defense gets tired and some of those runs start to get a little bit longer," Ware said. "I think we kind of wore them down a little bit.
"All three of our backs ran the ball extremely hard, and our offensive line has gotten much, much better. You can tell that we've gotten a lot physically stronger."
Before the season, Ware described the Westgate game as a 'must-win.'
"It feels great," he said. "The kids are so excited. These seniors have never beaten Westgate, so it's a huge win for them and our program."