CHURCH POINT — Pressure? What pressure?

The Church Point Lady Bears had not reached the quarterfinals of the state softball playoffs since 1994, well before any of the current squad was born.

When they hosted No. 5 Kaplan on Saturday, it was just another frolic for a team peppered with freshmen and sophomores and led by a coach one game away from retirement.

“We're No. 20,” Mike Hardy said of his team's seeding. “We're not supposed to be here, We're just enjoying the ride, competing and playing hard … and having fun. A lot of these kids had never been on a high school field before this year.”

It's always more fun to win, though.

So it was an extra treat when a sky-high pop-up from the bat of Gayla Small settled into the mitt of freshman catcher Amelia Dailey to cement Church Point's gritty 3-2 victory.

Earning the win was freshman pitcher Madison Fruge, another player almost too young to feel pressure.

“It's exciting to be the first team in so long to go to state,” Fruge said. “The key was defense. We made a lot of big plays. Our slappers did a good job and we were able to pull it out.

“I was a little nervous going into the seventh inning, but I knew that was what I was out there to do.”

The victory catapults CPHS (18-13) into next weekend's LHSAA state tournament in Sulphur, meeting No. 1 Brusly, a 6-2 winner over South Beauregard in the semifinals.

Church Point struck first with two runs in the first inning. Hailie Doucet reached base and was brought home by a double from Taiza “MiMi” Jones, who in turn stole home to make it 2-0 against all-state sophomore Carina Chargois.

The Lady Pirates rallied in the third. Kinley Duhon singled, stole second and was driven in by a Meryl Guidry hit. Lauren Packard ripped a single to center to score Guidry and the two-time champions (2006, 2016) under Shay Herpin were primed to follow form as a favorite.

But the Bears staged a rally of their own in the fifth, as Doucet singled, stole second, moved up on Jones' bunt single and scored when Lindsi Meche singled.

Doucet and Jones were a combined 4-for-6 with all three CPHS runs.

“It's my job to be a leader on this team, to stay on your back and get the job done,” said the diminutive Jones. “Somebody has got to step up. I've always been that way.”

“We have a couple of horses we've got to ride,” Hardy said. “Our two slappers went 2-for-3 and scored all three runs. We've got to get them on base and get them in.”

Chargois (10 strikeouts) and the Pirates could not get that run back, finishing 22-8.

“Shay Herpin is one of the great coaches around,” Hardy said. “He's so disciplined, and his team plays that way. You have to be ready to play a nearly perfect game and, maybe, have a couple of things go your way.”

So Hardy delayed his retirement just a bit, thanks to a team too young to feel pressure.

“Yeah,” he said, “one more game, at least.”