On popular football recruiting sites such as Rivals and 247Sports, expert analysts project a high school prospect's future position on each player's profile page.
For example, on Fitzgerald West's 247Sports profile page, the Lafayette Christian Academy senior is listed as a defensive tackle.
The most versatile prospects are assigned the "athlete" position, which is almost exclusively limited to skill players.
The highest-ranked athlete in Louisiana by 247Sports is Kendrick Law, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Captain Shreve who plays multiple positions on each side of the ball.
West, a three-star prospect who 247 considers the No. 40 player in Louisiana, believes that he should be listed as an athlete.
"I want my position changed," said the 6-foot-3, 300-pound West, who recently tweeted that request to recruiting gurus Sam Spiegelman and Sonny Shipp.
"I play multiple positions. On offense, I play guard and center. On defense, I play nose guard and the three-tech (tackle). In my mind, since I'm being recruited at multiple positions, I should get my position changed to athlete."
If West gets his way, he'll also rush for a touchdown this fall for LCA, which is looking for its fifth straight state title.
"I talk to coach Trev Faulk constantly about wanting him to give me the ball," said West, who was primarily known as a defensive tackle before this summer.
Oregon, Colorado, SMU, Southern Miss, Tulane and UL highlighted West's list of scholarship offers before he earned an offer from LSU at its recent lineman camp.
"LSU offered me a scholarship as a center," West said. "I went to the camp with it on my mind to go get that offer.
"My defensive line coach at LCA, Reggie Williams, helped train me to get that offer as an offensive lineman. A week or two before the camp, he started working with me to shake the rust off."
West, who will announce his commitment on July 10, took an official visit to SMU last weekend. Although he hasn't announced a favorite, three 247 analysts have "crystal balled" West to LSU, which signed Sage Ryan out of LCA in its last recruiting class.
"LSU feels that I can make an early impact on the game at center," he said. "They have two centers leaving and only one more on the roster.
"I only lost one repetition in the one-on-one competitions at LSU camp. Afterward, Coach (Ed) Orgeron got my mom, coach Reggie and myself in a circle where he extended the scholarship offer."
Last year, West played both sides of the ball for LCA. On defense, he was named to the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro team after he recorded 51 tackles.
"I figured I could help the team," he said. "We needed some help so I played offensive guard. It went pretty well for me. I'm just a playmaker. It's not too hard of a transition to playing offense.
"The coaches would fight over me. Coach Faulk, Coach (Jacarde) Carter, Coach Reggie and Coach (Kyle) Carmouche would bicker over who gets to use me the most: offense or defense. It was a fun controversy."
Faulk said West is a rare fifth-year starter on the varsity level.
"Fitz has a high ceiling, a high motor, and he works extremely hard," the LCA coach said. "He's played in so many games and has so much experience that he's like a coach on the field.
"He's constantly working to get better and improve his technique. He did a tremendous job of playing both ways last year. Sometimes the knock on big guys is their work ethic. What sets him apart from other big guys is the way he plays and competes so hard."