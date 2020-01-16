The Teurlings Catholic girls soccer team has self-reported an inadvertent violation of LHSAA rules and, thus, has forfeited 12 games, the school confirmed Friday.
The Lady Rebels, the reigning Division III champions who now compete in Division II, posted a 13-2-2 record prior to the forfeiture of games and were ranked No. 4 in the Division II power rankings entering the week. Including the 12 forfeited contests, their record is now 3-13-1.
The violation stems from an admitted oversight by the school when attempting to register players with the LHSAA before the start of the soccer season, said principal Mike Boyer.
Unbeknownst to coach David Lapeyrouse, one player was mistakenly left unregistered after she turned in her completed paperwork. Teurlings didn't discover its own error until after the player had played in 12 games and has since informed the LHSAA.
Lapeyrouse stressed that it was "100 percent not her fault" and was disappointed a player is involved in an "administrative clerical mistake." Boyer also doesn't blame Lapeyrouse for playing a student-athlete he didn't know was ineligible for varsity competition. The entire team was informed Wednesday morning.
"It's not the coach's fault, and it's not the girl's fault," Boyer said. "It's our fault."
With five games remaining until the end of the regular season, it's difficult to know exactly how this will affect Lady Rebels' playoff chances. But Lapeyrouse is hopeful his squad will still punch a ticket to the postseason because of its strength of schedule.
"It doesn't do as any good to be negative," Lapeyrouse said. "Obviously we're all bummed that we're going to have to forfeit those games that we had success in. But at the end of the day, you have to move forward. Hopefully we will still have the opportunity to compete in the games we have and hopefully get in the playoffs."
A key home game against district rival St. Thomas More, the two-time defending champions in Division II, awaits Teurlings at 6:30 p.m. Friday.