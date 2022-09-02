The first half of the opening quarter of St. Thomas More’s 61-12 win over the Comeaux Spartans was a fireworks show.
The homestanding Cougars scored on a Christian McNees 63-yard scoring run after flipping the ball to him behind the line.
One play later, Comeaux’s Jaylon Domingeaux broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown grab to quickly trim the Cougars’ lead to 7-6.
Charlie Payton ended STM’s second drive – highlighted by a 19-yard completion to McNees – with a 1-yard TD plunge for a 14-6 lead.
Again, the Spartans responded in the air with a 28-yard TD toss from Jayden Sonnier to Jordan Dejean, set up by a 38-yard connection to Domingeaux.
Again the extra point failed, but the Spartans were hanging in there at 14-12 with 7:10 still left in the first quarter.
Then it all fell apart for the visitors.
One, the Cougars’ staff made some adjustments.
“We had to make an adaption on what we were doing,” STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. “Their No. 9 receiver (Domingeaux), he came off the ball and he was by us before we could even blink and they did a great job of laying the ball into him.
“But after the second series we changed defenses on them, changed coverage from the outside. We even talked about putting double coverage on him. We did two or three times, but after he got dinged on the kickoff, we just put somebody out there and said, ‘Don’t let him get beyond 10 yards.’ “
Two, Domingeaux suffered an injury on a kickoff return after collecting two catches for 123 yards and a score in the game’s first two drives.
“Again, you have to Comeaux some credit,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “No. 9 who was a big player for them. He got dinged up on the kickoff return and he was never the same after that.”
Despite Sonnier throwing for 151 yards midway through the first quarter, the Spartans finished the night with 178 passing yards and 26 yards on the ground.
“Our defensive line is really the best part of our defense,” Tidwell said. “Our lineman do a really good job. They’re not real big, but they are very strong and have good feet. They control the line of scrimmage with their technique.”
On the other hand, STM’s rushing attack was consistently productive. Hutch Swilley led the way with 64 yards on nine carries, while Charlie Payton added 25 yards and two scores on six carries.
I’m really pleased with our running backs. They’ve all been productive. It’s not like one guy can do this and one guy can do that. “They’re all pretty complete backs,” Hightower said. “ I’ve been real pleased. Their blocking has been good and the pass protection has been good. They can all catch the ball out of the backfield, so yeah, that’s a good solid group.”
Gabriel Mocek came off the bench to rush for 65 yards, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run.
“That was pretty explosive,” Hightower said of Mocek’s run. “He was hurt most of last year in his freshman season. He’s really had a great offseason – good spring and good summer. He’s starting to show some glimpses of the potential he has.
STM’s two-quarterback system worked again. Sam Altman was 5-of-6 passing for 144 yards and two scores, while Will Taylor was 5-of-8 passing for 41 yards and two scores as well.
“Until somebody steps up or somebody steps down, we’ll probably continue to use it,” Hightower said. “I don’t see a lot of difference in the play of either one of them. They’re both pretty good at what they’re doing. It gives them an opportunity to kind of get in the flow of the game and kind of learn what’s happening on the sidelines. So far, it’s been positive.”
McNeese finished with two grabs for 82 yards and a score, while Landon Strother adding two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a playmaker anytime he has the ball in his hands,” Hightower said of McNees. “He’s really a complete player for us.”