CHURCH POINT For all who might have been wondering prior to the season, the glory days of the Church Point Battling Bears are not close to being over.
The Bears made it 29 consecutive regular season victories Friday with yet another dominating 50-8 win over Northwest on a homecoming evening in Church Point.
“Yeah, as a team we’re continuing to get better,” senior running back Tylon Citizen said. “I had no doubt from the beginning that we were going to be as good as we have been the past couple of years.”
Citizen is a major reason the Bears cruised to 7-0 start. All he did in this win was rush for 138 yards and two touchdowns as well as catch two passes for 62 yards and two more scores.
On Church Point’s third play from scrimmage, quarterback Jaden Reese hit Citizen in the right flat and he quickly turned it into a 50-yard touchdown reception.
“They throw to me every now and then, but running the ball, I just love it,” Citizen said. “It’s easy for me. I see everything.
It gives me more space and more opportunity to make something happen, because it just opens up.
“I feel like I’ve been better than I’ve been doing since my 10th grade year. I steadily continue to improve.”
In doing so, Citizen showed the kind of speed Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux is convinced is good enough to be a college prospect.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Arceneaux said. “That’s what disappointing, because there are a lot of state schools whose response has been, ‘We just don’t know about his top-end speed.’ All you’ve got to do is watch him in a game, the kid never gets caught.”
Running back Jalon Reese also did his part with 10 carries for 60 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think we’re every bit as explosive as last year,” Arceneaux said.
“I think we look a little bit different and we’re explosive in some different areas, but we’ve been able to put up some points.”
About the only negative in the win for the Bears was an ankle injury suffered by quarterback Jaden Reese after a 36-yard run to Northwest’s 2.
Arceneaux said he’d be evaluated closely Monday to determine if he’ll play at Ville Platte on Thursday.
The defense is also showing positive signs, limiting the Raiders to 114 yards rushing and 73 passing – most of which came after the game was already out of hand.
“I think they’re comfortable with each other because they know where they’re supposed to fit,” defensive coordinator Rob Pool said. “So with the safety and the outside linebacker, the outside linebacker is doing a better job setting the edge so the safety has a clean alley to run through.”
Many of the early growing pains are in the past after losing practically the entire defense from a year ago.
“It kind of changes how we do practice,” Pool said of the inexperienced unit. “Every time something would happen in a game that we hadn’t gone over before, it was brand new to them, so we’d have to fix it.
“But by this point in the season, you’ve kind of already seen everything. They’re following their rules. What we do on offense helps us defensively, because you have to play with good eye discipline with so much misdirection. So when we play other people, we’re able to think fast.”