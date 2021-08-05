New Iberia Yellow Jackets
WHAT WE KNOW
New Iberia's offensive line and the front seven on defense will be team's strengths.
"I think our offensive line will be better than last year, and that will help our backs to progress each week," New Iberia coach Curt Ware said.
"Gavin Lilly is back at center. He was second-team all-district. Carlos Davenport returns at offensive tackle. He's 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, and moves really well. If he develops a mean streak, he could become a Division I player."
Gabe Horne also returns at guard for a unit that paved the way for three backs to rush for 2,639 yards and 37 touchdowns.
On the defensive line, all-metro end Michael Akins (Texas Southern) graduated, but Quintin Cook and Daqwan Jones will be seniors this season.
"Both of them have a motor," Ware said. "Daqwan will be at one end with Quintin at the other end. Daqwan was our leading tackler last year at the nose. That's just pure hustle. He's super quick. Quintin is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and he brings a lot of pressure. Both are three-year starters."
While the linebacking corps lost three all-district players in Taylor Williams, Kylyend Lee and Marcus Shaw, Ware doesn't expect there to be a dropoff with Jacalin Washington and Maky Jones stepping in as starters.
"I feel good about our linebackers," Ware said. "They have a little size. Washington is a good player who would have gotten more snaps last year if he wasn't behind three seniors."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
New Iberia lost three of the metro area's top rushers in Markel Linzer (Southeastern Louisiana), Alvin George III and Tyce Fusilier (Grambling State).
"That's a lot of offense to replace, and all were two-year starters," Ware said. "The secondary and running backs are the two areas where we lost the most."
Kedrick Phillip, a two-year starter in the secondary, will play both ways.
"We moved him to fullback because of his skill set," Ware said. "In this offense, it all starts with the fullback, who is typically your best back. Courtland Blake played running back last year on junior varsity. He's small but quick. He'll be the left halfback, where Linzer played. Cedric Moore is the other wingback. They're talented but inexperienced."
With junior Christian Walker returning at quarterback, Ware says the Yellow Jackets might throw the ball more.
"At receiver, we have a speedster in Christian Thomas," Ware said. "He runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. We hope to achieve some big-play capability through the air to replace some of what we lost with Linzer. Quintin Cook is going to play tight end. That's a big target. He has caught the ball well in practice. I think that's going to be an important part of our play-action game."
The secondary will have to replace three starters, including last year's interception leader in Alvontre Boloney. Senior strong safety Elijah Cook was in the rotation last year. The progression of sophomores Lamario Allen and Allen Hamilton will also be a factor.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Yellow Jackets are searching for leadership after 20 seniors graduated from last year's team, which reached the playoffs for the first time in several years.
"When I took the job, I realized that class had the potential to be really good with good leadership and good players," Ware said. "Tyce Fusilier was the ultimate leader. We're still searching for a leader."
The Yellow Jackets face a nondistrict slate of Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville and Westgate before facing seven District 3-5A opponents. NISH's only league losses last year came against Acadiana and Lafayette High.
"It's going to be hard to be as good as last year," Ware said "We have to win the close games. There are no games on our schedule that I look at as a guaranteed win."
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quintin Cook
DL/TE, 6-4, 250, Sr.
UL-Monroe, Texas Southern and Memphis have offered scholarships to Cook, who runs extremely well and creates matchup problems coming off the edge. He spearheads a defense that allowed 14 points and 210 yards per game in 2020.
Daqwan Jones
DL, 6-0, 240, Sr.
Jones, who has an explosive first step, led last year's team with 52 tackles. "He makes tackles everywhere and goes really hard on every play," Ware said. After notching several sacks as a nose tackle in 2020, Jones could rack up even higher numbers this year at end.
Christian Walker
QB, 6-0, 150, Jr.
Walker took over the starting quarterback job midway through his sophomore year. "He does everything well," Ware said. "He's not blazing fast, but he's really quick and is a playmaker who can make things happen that you don't necessarily coach."
Maky Jones
LB, 6-3, 200, Jr.
Ware is counting on the emergence of Jones and Jacalin Washington, who play inside linebacker in NISH's base 4-2-5 defense. Jones and Washington will get the opportunity to make plenty of stops vs. run-oriented teams such as Breaux Bridge, Southside and Acadiana.
Courtland Blake
RB, 5-6, 145, Sr.
Blake takes over at the wingback position vacated by Linzer, who led the metro area in rushing and averaged 14 yards per touch. It's a position with big-play capability in NISH's offense, which should benefit from a line that averages 250 pounds.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Wing-T
WR Christian Thomas (5-9, 170, Sr.)
TE Quintin Cook (6-4, 255, Sr.)
OT Colin Boutte (6-0, 215, Jr.)
OG Brandon Broussard (5-9, 190, Jr.)
C Gavin Lilly ( 6-4, 260, Sr.)
OG Gabriel Horne (5-1, 250, Sr.)
OT Carlos Davenport (6-2, 315, Jr.)
QB Christian Walker (5-10, 155, Jr.)*
RB Cedric Moore (5-9, 165, Jr.)
RB Courtland Blake (5-6, 145, Sr.)
FB Kedrick Phillip (6-0, 175, Sr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-2-5
DE Quintin Cook (6-2, 255, Sr.)*
DT Colby Williams (6-2, 240, Jr.)
DT Jamarcus Stokes (6-3, 225, So.)
DE Daqwan Jones (6-0, 240, Sr.)*
LB Maky Jones (6-3, 200, Jr.)
LB Jacalin Washington (5-10, 230, Sr.)
CB Kedrick Phillip (6-0,175, Sr.)
CB Mekylon Phillips (5-9, 145, Jr.)
FS Lamario Allen (6-0, 155, So.)
SS Elijah Cook (5-11, 170, Sr.)
SS Allen Hamilton (6-0, 170, So.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Tyce Fusilier, Markel Linzer, Michael Akins, Alvin George, Dale Jones
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Curt Ware
Record: 9-11 at New Iberia (92-81 overall)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Breaux Bridge
Sept. 10 ST. MARTINVILLE
Sept. 17 Westgate
Sept. 24 Sam Houston
Oct. 1 BARBE
Oct. 8 Lafayette High
Oct. 15 ACADIANA
Oct. 22 Comeaux
Oct. 29 Sulphur
Nov. 5 SOUTHSIDE
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 3: at Westgate
The Yellow Jackets upset their parish rival by two points last season. While it will be tough to do it again because Westgate is loaded with talent, it projects to be another close contest.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Westgate 27-25
Beat Franklinton 59-16
Beat Donaldsonville 27-18
Lost Lafayette 7-0
Lost Acadiana 47-10
Beat Comeaux 49-0
Beat Sulphur 54-7
Beat South Terrebonne 55-21
Playoffs
Beat Southside 53-13
Lost Zachary 34-7
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 7-3
2019: 2-8
2018: 2-8
2017: 4-6
2016: 3-7