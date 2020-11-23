Football coaches with fears and concerns going into the state playoffs isn’t a new concept.
But the fears and concerns heading into the 2020 Louisiana high school football postseason are completely different than anyone’s ever experienced.
Like never before, coaches all around the state have one overwhelming goal … “Win or lose, just let our season end on the field.”
Especially in a season like this fall, that’s something that would go down easily. Having to forfeit because too many players tested positive or were around people that did would be incredibly tough to swallow.
The worries don’t stop there, however.
Take the Loreauville Tigers, for example.
Coach Terry Martin’s team would normally be flying high full of confidence in any other season.
After all, they are 6-0 on the season.
Only, the Tigers haven’t played in two weeks. Even worse, Martin’s coaching staff hasn’t even had contact with its team, which has been on a two-week COVID quarantine and missed the last two weeks of the regular season.
The team's first day back at practice will be Tuesday.
“The whole thing has been very, very unusual,” Martin said.
So instead of cleaning up a few minor details, Loreauville’s coaches are hoping their players are in good playing shape.
“We sent them workouts for the whole time we’ve been off,” Martin said. “Some of them are doing it.
“I’m hoping most of the starters have been doing something. The speed and change of direction stuff is big because I just don’t want them coming here completely sitting on the sofa for two weeks.”
Uggghhh … certainly not a playoff time.
Those are concerns coaches usually have during the summer, not in late November heading into the state playoffs.
In Martin’s case, his biggest concern is the timing between his quarterback and wide receivers. Fortunately, there are a few brothers in the mix.
If not, Martin’s worries would be through the roof.
“To me, the timing with the quarterbacks and receivers is always a constant struggle,” Martin said. “We’re fortunate on one hand that our starting quarterback (Calep Jacob) and his brother (Collin) is the starting receiver. Obviously, they have footballs, and I sent them stuff to do every day.
“Then our backup quarterback, his brother is a starting receiver, so I know they did get some work.”
Furthermore, building up to some late-season adjustments aren’t even possible when you miss the final two games of the regular season.
“But that doesn’t include our tight end (linebacker Bryan Patout), who could be a very dangerous weapon in our offense and something we really wanted to expand going into the playoffs,” Martin said. “He’s got good hands and runs real well. At times we’ve seen flashes what he can do on offense, even though he’s been our best player on defense this year. I was really looking forward to hopefully expanding what he does on offense a little bit more. Now we kind of got pushed back.”
Really, Loreauville doesn’t even have a clear-cut indication how it stands in its district, much less its state going into the state playoffs.
The unbeaten Tigers were supposed to play the undefeated Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators two weeks ago, but the game was canceled.
“It’s kind of a shame that we really couldn’t finish the season off,” Martin said. “The other team that was undefeated in our district, Ascension (Episcopal), we might have gotten our butts kicked, who knows, but we really wanted a chance to play that game just to see. We got a little bit better last year, but we still weren’t there in our district.
“We still took it on the chin from the other two teams in our district last year (Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-New Iberia), even though we ended up going to the quarters. We really wanted to see where we stood with the two better teams in this district.”
Loreauville did beat Catholic-New Iberia 12-10 on Oct. 24. Loreauville, ironically, opens the playoffs with Jeanerette, the team it was supposed to play last Friday.
“Unfortunately, this COVID thing really takes everything out of your hands,” he said. “There’s really nothing you can do about it.”
Indeed, these examples are specific to Loreauville, but high school coaches all over the state have similar experiences during this crazy, topsy-turvy season.
As for the Class 2A big picture, Martin said it’s very balanced.
“In 2A, you might have one or two that may be the favorite, like the other two undefeated teams (Many, Mangham),” he said. “Of course you have to throw Ferriday in there, and I’m hearing a lot of good things about Kinder. But we also have on the same side Port Allen, who looks to be a legitimate contender this year.
“If you look at that middle group — anywhere from one to 10, even 11 and 12 — all those schools are very capable of going the distance.”
Of course, it’s 2020, so no one really knows if the games will even be played or how many teams COVID-19 will render ineligible for postseason play.