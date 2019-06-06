Maybe hoping history repeats itself is too much to ask in the immediate future. But for Northside football coach John Simmons, it can’t hurt to revert back to something that help the program reach unprecedented heights.
Back in the 2000s, when Simmons was a Vikings’ assistant coach under Vincent DeRouen, there was about a four-year stretch where Northside played its spring game against Cecilia, including in 2004 when Terry Martin took over the Bulldogs’ program.
It turned out to be beneficial for both teams. Northside’s 2004 season ended in the Superdome, as it reached the state championship for the first time ever. Four years later, Cecilia reached the semifinals for the first time since it won it all in 1995.
Simmons, entering his third year as Northside’s head coach after spending 17 years as an assistant, is still trying to right the Vikings’ ship. Northside hasn’t made the playoffs since 2012 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2010. The Vikings went 1-9 last season after going 3-7 in Simmons’ first year.
Martin, now at Loreauville after two season as Breaux Bridge’s head coach, is in a similar situation. Loreauville went 1-9 in Martin’s first season in charge.
So Northside reinstituting the annual spring games against Terry Martin’s teams maybe isn’t such a bad idea.
“I know we had a past history of spring games when (Martin) was at Cecilia,” Simmons said. “It was always great. That great 2004 team that we had that went to the Dome, we went to Cecilia and they put it on us. They had a pretty good team, and they put it on us, man. Everything we weren’t looking for, they gave it to us.
“It’s was the same this year. (Martin) has good, building team over there — pretty good quarterback over there, pretty good free safety, a couple of good key players that he has. That helped us to see where we’re at with some of our older kids also.”
The relationship Simmons and Martin have allowed them to work in tandem during the spring scrimmage. Coaches could stop the game if they needed to correct a player, which is key for the Vikings considering they have so much youth on the roster.
Last year, Northside welcomed more than 40 freshmen to the program, the majority of which have stuck around for a second year. With only seven seniors on the roster in 2019, the Vikings will be young once again, but at least several of Simmons’ underclassmen have varsity experience now and have grown physically since they stepped on campus last year.
“Most of those kids are going to be sophomores,” Simmons said. “So we’ve got another opportunity, another year, to kind of help to build and get these kids a little bit stronger, a little bit quicker, a little bit faster and try to get them up to playing speed.”
Simmons said the Vikings focused primarily on individual work in the spring as opposed to team drills. The spring, as Simmons describes it, is a period of teaching and re-teaching for so many kids who are still learning to play the game at a higher level. Even coaches benefit from emphasizing the fundamentals, the third-year coach said.
Most importantly, certain underclassmen get reps in the spring that they may not have received while playing on the freshmen or junior varsity team.
“As freshmen, they bring some bad habits from the middle schools,” Simmons said. “Then when you have a young team and they have to play varsity, a lot of those habits stick. You don’t really have time, especially the kids that come in August, to kind of correct a lot of those mistakes in practice because you’re full blown.
“But the spring is a time we can grab them, get on the board, teach and reteach. Then we can kind of assess what we went over as coaches, as a staff, and turn around and reteach again. So it helps a lot because it also corrects our mistakes, and it helps us correct a lot of the young kids mistakes. Because that’s the biggest thing about correct mistakes — giving them reps.”