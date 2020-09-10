WHAT WE KNOW
The Wreckin’ Rams were 15-0 last season for the first time in school history in winning the program’s fifth state title … and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Acadiana is even better in 2020. Yes, very often in high school athletics, the rich only seem to get richer.
On paper, the Rams’ offense returns eight starters – sort of – on a unit that averaged 45 points and 420 total yards a game last season. Junior Jerimiah Brown is certainly an experienced varsity athlete – starting in the secondary last season – but it’s his first season as the starting quarterback. Making his job easier will be having three starting offensive linemen – and really four with tight end Josh McDaniel back – as well as his top four receiving targets and a starting halfback in Tyvin Zeno.
Acadiana isn’t known for throwing the ball, but Christian Hawkins, Braven Broussard and Rodney Bearb all return.
“I think we’re pretty good there,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said of the receivers. “They caught some big balls last year, especially in the playoffs. I think all three of them have a chance to be good.”
The news for the Rams’ opponents is even worse on the defensive side, which only allowed 14 points and 210 total yards a game last season. Not only does Acadiana return seven starters, but the newcomers come with outstanding potential. Other than a few depth issues possibly, there doesn’t appear to be any holes in this unit. Sure the defensive front lost Thaos Figaro to a transfer to Lafayette High, but three college talents in Cameron George, Walter Bob and Trey Bossier all return.
Derreck Bercier and Caleb Arceneaux return as All-District linebackers, Ian Montz is back as an All-State safety and highly-recruited cornerback Latterance Welch should be ready for the second half of the season after an offseason injury. In his absence, Kendrick Richard will return to his starting spot at corner.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
For a team this talented, the unknowns are relative. Still, there are two new starters on the offensive line in center Daylon Chiles and tackle Ruston Bennett. Also, the offense did lose the school’s all-time leading rusher in Dillan Monette and a three-year starter at quarterback in Keontae Williams. The staff is comfortable with junior Omiri Wiggins joining Zeno in the backfield with sophomore Kevan Williams helping out there. Brown, meanwhile, has looked promising at quarterback.
“He’s doing a good job on the option game,” McCullough said. “He’s been throwing the ball much better. He’s just a gifted kid, so he’s caught on real quick. We think he’s going to have a big year for us.”
Along with the new starters on the offensive line, McCullough’s biggest concern is depth on the line with Figaro gone after enjoying “six or seven” options last season. And on paper, the kicking game could be a question mark with newcomers Jesus Martinez at kicker and Aidan Richard at punter, but McCullough likes their potential
WAY WE SEE IT
The Rams should make another solid run at the state title. The district lacked depth last season and the unfortunate tragic impact of Hurricane Laura may prevent that from improving any time soon. If the Calcasieu Parish teams can’t play, the biggest issue with Acadiana this season may be getting enough home games.
Again, the truly scary thing about this team is the depth in certain areas. For example, McDaniel is a top-notch tight end and he’s backed up by a promising receiving threat in junior Sammy Kee. Welch is out for a stretch and he’s replaced by a returning starter or junior Draulin Anthony is a newcomer at corner with elite athletic ability. There’s a hole at linebacker and LCA transfer Chris Celestine has impressed the staff so much in the secondary that he might be an option there as well. If not, the staff is also confident in junior linebacker Larry Lewis.
Moreover, technically Desmond Chaisson is a new starter at strong safety, but he got a ton of playing time down the stretch last season.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Derreck Bercier
LB, 5-10, 210, Sr
Experienced tackling machine in the middle for the Rams’ defense. He’s both an instinctive presence on the defense, but also extremely well-schooled and prepared from film study. Prime candidate to lead the defense in tackles this season.
Ian Montz
FS, 6-2, 180, Sr
Returning All-State safety for the Rams who could probably be a star on offense as well if the staff needed him there. And oh yeah, he’s also a Division I baseball prospect who is now getting more looks in football as well. Montz is a big help against the run and the pass.
Jerimiah Brown
QB, 6-0, 205, Jr
He played quarterback as a freshman before moving to the secondary last season. Expected to be an aggressive, hard-nosed rushing threat in the veer for the Rams and is improving as a passer. He’s also displayed the ability to keep the offense’s pitch game going.
Cameron George
DL, 6-2, 240, Sr
Also being recruited by schools across the nation, George has the ability to defend the run and apply pressure on the defensive line. He had two older brothers who played college ball out of Acadiana High and he’s out to prove he’s the best one yet this fall.
Josh McDaniel
TE, 6-3, 235, Sr
Former offensive lineman who serves as both a punishing blocker for the veer’s running game, but also capable of hurting opposing defenses with his receiving ability as well. Latest in a long time of talented tight ends in this program.
HEAD COACH: Matt McCullough
Overall: 26-2.
BASE OFFENSE: Veer.
BASE DEFENSE: 4-3.
COACHSPEAK
The Rams lost defensive assistant coach Cedric Figaro, who took over as the head coach at Lafayette High, and replaced him on the staff with former AHS assistant coach Kent Gable. The rest of the staff is back.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 2: At Lafayette Christian.
It may sound a little bit strange for the Rams' biggest matchup to be a crosstown team from Class 2A, but that's certainly the case. LCA is a three-time state champion that was the last defense to hold the Rams to under 30 points until the state semifinal round last season. Both teams are loaded with college prospects. On paper, this showdown will match up two of the most talented secondaries in the nation.
2020 SCHEDULE
October
2 Lafayette Christian
9 SULPHUR
16 SOUTHSIDE
23 Comeaux
30 New Iberia
November
6 SAM HOUSTON
13 BARBE
20 Lafayette High
2019 RESULTS
Beat Carencro 28-6
Beat RUSTON 28-20
Beat LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 27-13
Beat Sulphur 70-14
Beat Southside 64-14
Beat COMEAUX 35-21
Beat NEW IBERIA 46-0
Beat Sam Houston 82-41
Beat Barbe 70-21
Beat LAFAYETTE HIGH 45-21
Playoffs
Beat BENTON 78-28
Beat WALKER 49-0
Beat Airline 34-7
Beat ZACHARY 21-14
Beat Destrehan 8-3
PAST FIVE YEARS
2019: 15-0 (state champions)
2018: 11-2
2017: 12-2
2016: 9-4
2015: 8-3
KEY LOSSES
RB Dillan Monette; QB Keontae Williams; DL Thaos Figaro; OT Devin Doucet; C Taylor Locksey.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
WR Christian Hawkins 5-10 150 Sr*
WR Braven Broussard 5-8 165 Sr*
TE Josh McDaniel 6-3 235 Sr*
OT Donald Collins 6-0 285 Sr*
OG Dylan Fant 5-11 245 Sr*
C Daylon Chiles 5-10 300 Jr
OG Justin Babineaux 6-0 225 Sr*
OT Ruston Bennett 6-3 280 Jr
QB Jerimiah Brown 6-0 205 Jr
RB Tyvin Zeno 5-10 185 Sr*
RB Omiri Wiggins 5-10 190 Jr
DEFENSE
DE Cameron George 6-3 240 Sr*
DT Trey Bossier 6-3 285 Sr*
DT Walter Bob 6-4 235 Jr*
DE Kaden Anderson 6-1 225 Jr
LB Derreck Bercier 5-10 210 Sr*
LB Caleb Arceneaux 5-11 210 Sr*
LB Chris Celestine 5-10 180 Sr
CB Kendrick Richard 6-1 175 Jr*
CB Draulin Anthony 5-11 190 Jr
SS Desmond Chaisson 5-8 162 Jr
FS Ian Montz 6-2 180 Sr*
*Returning starter