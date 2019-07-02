St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein will be taking his talents to the Ivy League.

Last week Harvard hosted Holstein for its football camp, and the 6-4, 210-pound senior gave the Crimson a verbal commitment before departing for home.

"They have been recruiting me for a while," Holstein said. "While I was still looking through my options, I recently decided I wanted to go Ivy."

St. Thomas More tight end Luke Howard was target of McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert from beginning When McNeese State coach Sterlin Gilbert was hired in December, one of the first items on his agenda was to offer a scholarship to St. Thomas …

The Class 4A Outstanding Offensive Player last year, Holstein is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Harvard in three years according to 247Sports.

"They were the ones who were constantly in contact," Holstein said. "Cambridge is really nice. It's only five minutes away from Boston.

"It's obviously one of the best academic schools in the world, and it's somewhere I really felt comfortable with the coaches."

Rivals.com lists Holstein as the 26th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 28 overall player in Louisiana.

Host of top area players featured on select 7-on-7 teams, still as controversial as it is popular The concept of elite 7-on-7 football — skill position players competing in a game of touch on a 40-yard field — doesn't convey its popularity …

Missouri, Boston College, Tulsa, Southern Miss, Cincinnati, Louisiana Tech and UL were among the programs that offered a scholarship along the way, although it eventually came down to Yale and Harvard.

"UL had recruited me hard, but they took a JUCO quarterback who counted against their 2020 recruiting class and were kind of full at the position," Holstein said.

Holstein posted astronomical numbers last year, throwing for 3,854 yards for an STM team that went 11-2 and averaged almost 58 points per game.

"Caleb is a great student," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "That's always been a big part of what he is, and that's something colleges look for in quarterbacks because they have to retain more info than anyone.

"What Caleb values is different than the average kid. He has that maturity level. On the field, his most impressive talent is his arm strength and his accuracy. He's a pure passer with an NFL arm. Also, you can't measure resiliency and decision-making but you don't throw for 47 touchdowns and only seven interceptions if you don't have that."

Savoie said another STM product, Princeton all-conference return specialist Tiger Bech, has been an ambassador for the Ivy League.

"Having Tiger at Princeton has exposed our kids to the environment and opportunities in the Ivy League," Savoie said. "The purpose of college is to set yourself up for the future with academics.

"Another big selling point for Harvard is that guys going to the NFL don't lose that because they have as many players from that conference go pro as anyone else."