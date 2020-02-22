The Westgate Tigers went into the state indoor track meet Saturday afternoon with high hopes for a team victory.
But those hopes were dashed not long after the start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
The Tigers were eager to go head-to-head with Zachary’s stellar 4X200 relay team, a showdown that would feature two of the top foursomes in the nation.
That opportunity would have to wait until the outdoor season, however, as Kayshon Boutte was hobbled by a hamstring injury while running the second leg.
The setback for the LSU football signee also caused him to withdraw from the 60 meters, the 4X400 relay and another highly anticipated showdown with Zachary’s Sean Burrell in the open 400 meters.
Westgate coach Phillip Guidry said Boutte’s injury effectively ended the team’s chance to win the meet. The Tigers finished 10th overall in Division I.
“I thought we had an outside shot to win the championship, but we count on Kayshon for a lot of our points,” Guidry said. “He’s a tough kid. He’ll bounce back.”
Westgate was able to finish third in the 4X200 behind Zachary and Ouachita. It was the relay team’s first loss of the season.
Third leg Blayne Delahoussaye said he knew immediately Boutte was injured and did what he could to make up the ground the hobbled runner lost
“It looked like he was straining and I barely got the baton from him. I tried to close the gap the best I could,” he said. “When I handed it off, I was just about even with Ouachita. We try to stay healthy, get a lot of rest, but injuries can happen any time.”
Boutte was unavailable for comment as he was taken to a nearby medical facility to have his injury evaluated.
In Division II, Kaplan fielded just four athletes in the state competition, and two of them returned home as state champions. Kaplan’s boys team placed 13th, while the girls finished 15th.
Karlyn Trahan claimed first in the pole vault event with a height of 11-9.
Senior Reginald Poole had a cakewalk in the high jump. All other competitors were out of contention by the time the bar reached 6-0. He opened at 6-2 and finally cleared 6-8, surpassing the old state record of 6-7.5.
Coach Craig Blanchard said the two athletes were competing at the same time at different spots in the field and he tracked their progress simultaneously.
“They both made us real proud,” Blanchard said. “We haven’t had a lot of time to prepare because of all the bad weather we’ve had, but they did outstanding.”
Blanchard said Poole’s performance is likely to draw the attention of collegiate scouts.
“He’s got some springs, a lot of God-given talent, but he also works very hard on his technique and is a very disciplined young man,” Blanchard said. “He still has some work to do to get to the next level, but he’s prepared to do what it takes to be the best he can be.”
Poole is also a starter on the school’s basketball team, averaging 16 points a game. Kaplan gained a berth in the state playoffs Friday night by defeating David Thibodeaux Magnet Academy.