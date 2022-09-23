The Cecilia Bulldogs scored four straight second-half touchdowns to ease past Crowley 57-27 in a non-district game at home on Friday.
The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter, but the Gents recovered near midfield. Running back Michael Thomas then burst through the middle of the line for a 48-yard gain to set up his own 5-yard touchdown run that brought the Gents within 29-20.
The Bulldogs answered with a 23-yard run by Ridge Collins, followed by interceptions from Jylan Wiltz and Brent Gordon that were returned for scores from 46 and 38 yards.
Collin Dore added a 36-yard TD run for the Bulldogs, who moved to 3-1 with a final non-district game on tap next week at Notre Dame.
"Bringing two to the house was good," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. "I'm a defensive guy. I think the response from our kids was good.
"Kids are fickle. Sometimes when stuff goes wrong, it's hard for teenagers to not let it snowball. I think our guys didn't do that tonight. That's a good thing."
Almost everything went right in the early going for the Bulldogs. After quarterback Diesel Solari was dropped for a 14-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage, Collins sped between the tackles for a 63-yard score.
Crowley (1-3) collected two first downs on its first possession, but defensive lineman Kendrick Alexander intercepted a pass to end the drive. On the next play, Solari darted 58 yards for a quick 12-0 lead.
In the second quarter with the Bulldogs ahead 19-0, Solari exited the game after he was tackled near the goal-line. The sophomore sat out the rest of the game and was seen on crutches on the sideline.
"I think he just tweaked his knee," Skains said of his sophomore signal-caller. "We held him out the rest of the way for precautionary reasons. He's a tough kid. He should be fine."
Germonie Davis, who took over at quarterback, rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries, threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Markaylen Roberts, and caught a 45-yard pass from Solari in the first quarter.
"You see him do it every day in practice," Skains said of Davis. "You see him do it in every game. You start to expect it, which means we're spoiled because we've had him for four years. We're going to miss Germonie next year, but we're going to enjoy him while we have him."
Cody Peco kicked a 25-yard field goal for Cecilia. Collins rushed for 127 yards on four carries and caught a 17-yard pass, and Corey Broussard carried 10 times for 108 yards.
"When we lost Diesel, our offensive coordinator Clint Harrison knew what he wanted to do, and he put the ball in our athletes' hands," Skains said.
"People don't talk about Coach Harrison enough. He's very well-known in New Orleans. He's brought a couple of teams to the Dome as a coordinator. He knows what to do with talent. We're lucky to have him."
Junior quarterback Omar Butler, who finished with a game-high 164 yards on 12 carries, kept the Gents within striking distance in the first half with a pair of 74-yard scoring runs.
"We're just trying to get better," Skains said. "(Coach Kyron Benoit) is doing a great job over there at Crowley. I think we wore them down eventually. Almost every one of their players was going both ways. They're getting a lot better. Hat's off to them for giving us a fight.
"We're probably not where we want to be in all three phases right now. We just have to keep getting better."