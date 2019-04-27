SCOTT — Gusty winds were blowing in Saturday at Scott McCullough Field.

That meant altering the approach for hitters and pitchers.

No one mastered that process any better than Acadiana High pitcher Seth Trahan and first baseman Gavin Cox, pushing the No. 8-seeded Wreckin’ Rams to a 1-0 win over No. 9 Live Oak and a sweep the best-of-three Class 5A regional series.

The Rams (25-11) move on to face the winner of the Barbe-Central series in the quarterfinals.

“It was an evenly played game,” AHS coach Clay Courtier said. “We just got one more hit with a runner in scoring position than they did.”

That big hit came with two outs in the top of the fifth on a single to left by left-handed hitter Cox to provide the game’s only run.

“Fastball out and I just took it that way and hit it down the line,” Cox said. “You have to just stay on top of the ball when the wind’s blowing in.”

It was a special moment for Cox, who struggled at the plate earlier this season.

“That’s one of my clutch moments of the season,” Cox said. “It feels amazing to help my team out and get the win. We’re moving on.

“You just have to have confidence. When you have confidence and your team backs you up, you can basically do anything you want at the plate.”

Courtier said Cox’s big hit didn’t come by accident.

“He actually told me in the third, ‘Coach, they’re pitching me away. I’m getting up on the plate and I’m going to try to go the other way,’ ” Courtier said. “I can’t be more proud of a kid than I am of him.”

It's the kind of redemption story Courtier said fhe enjoys.

“He’s been doing that a lot lately,” Courtier said. “Early in the season, he was wanting to pull everything. It just wasn’t working out for him. In bp (batting practice), we work with him on stay up the middle, stay up the middle, go the other way.

“He struggled early in the year, could have went in the tank very easily, but he fought through it and it paid off him today. I’m so proud of him. That’s just great to see.”

The rest was left up to Trahan and the senior left-hander delivered in a crafty fashion.

“The wind was blowing in, so I knew they wouldn’t really have a shot to hit the ball out,” Trahan said. “So when I got behind, don’t walk them. It’s just better to let them hit it and get themselves out.

“You just take it one pitch at a time, one batter at a time, just worried about getting ahead on the first guy. I only had one strikeout, so I had my defense behind me today. I had the guys behind me, and the guy in front of me helping me out today.”

Trahan (7-4) limited Live Oak to six hits and one walk.

“The big thing is we started to play as a team,” Trahan said. “Not saying people were just caring about themselves, we just started doing things like getting the bunt down and getting the base hit the other way … The little things that help us win.”