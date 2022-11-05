Christian Pillette, Erath
The junior wide receiver was productive and heroic in Erath's 38-32 comeback road win Friday. As a receiver, he caught five passes for 121 yards and two TDs, but he also had a scoring 48-yard interception return with 1:30 left to give the Bobcats the lead for good.
Peyton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal
Kickers don't get discussed much at times, but the area's top performer is likely the Blue Gators' leg. All Woodring did Friday was boot a state-record 60-yard field goal, add a 49-yarder for good measure and also collect five extra points and seven touchbacks in the win over Franklin.
Keven Williams, Acadiana
It wasn't an easy win over the Wreckin' Rams, but Williams sparked the comeback by putting the offense on his back with 207 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 36 carries. His night ended with a 7-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left for the dramatic finish.
Jake Brouillette, Notre Dame
The Pioneers' running back helped Notre Dame notch yet another district title by rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, as well as catch two passes for 11 yards and a fifth overall touchdown in Friday's road win over Welsh.
Preston Welch, Teurlings
The Rebels' junior quarterback hit 28 of his 39 pass attempt for 366 yards and four touchdowns to lead Teurlings to a comfortable win over North Vermilion to finish 9-1 in the regular season.