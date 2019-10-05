Obadiah Butler, Crowley
It was difficult to get a read on Crowley through the first four weeks of the season, but Friday’s 62-38 road win against Marksville proved the Gents are still very dangerous. Butler was responsible for much of that 62-point explosion, rushing for a whopping 349 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries. Yes, that’s more than 17 yards per carry. The Gents moved to 3-2 on the season with their final non-district tune-up against Washington-Marion on deck.
Luke Doucet, Iota
Doucet and Notre Dame running back C.J. Thibodeaux have been jostling for the area’s rushing lead over the first four weeks of the season, but Doucet’s 319-yard outing on Friday against North Vermilion vaults him back to the top. During a 30-7 victory against the Patriots, Doucet scored three times, including an 85-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter. The 5-0 Bulldogs, ranked third in Class 3A, travel to Church Point next week for a critical district tilt.
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
LCA’s passing game showed serious signs of improvement in the Knights’ 35-28 road win against Evangel, a Division I semifinalist a year ago. Rogers, a UL commitment, completed 18 of his 24 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard strike to Ethan Laing that proved to be the difference. Rogers also rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries. The 4-1 Knights, ranked third in Class 2A, start district play next week against Lake Arthur.
Brennon Landry, Westgate
After a shutout loss to Lafayette Christian in the season opener, the Tigers have quietly moved to 4-1 on the season behind a gradually improving offense. During Friday’s 70-21 win against Denham Springs, Landry and Westgate’s offense was at its best. Landry, who was the Tigers’ No. 3 quarterback during spring practice, completed 21 of his 24 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers start district play with a matchup against another high-flying offense, St. Thomas More.
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
Teurlings has become known for its wide-open, pass-first offense under Dane Charpentier, but Friday’s 41-35 win against Breaux Bridge proved the running game is still a critical element. Spring, a junior, rushed for a game-high 154 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also caught four passes for 46 yards, bringing his all-purpose total to 200 yards. The victory extended the Rebels winning streak against the Tigers to nine games. The 4-1 Rebels now turn to a huge district clash against Carencro.