1. There's no slowing down St. Thomas More
There aren't too many passing attacks in the state that can hang with the St. Thomas More Cougars, as LSU commit Walker Howard continues to dominate at quarterback along with his arsenal of weapons led by Vanderbilt commit Jack Bech, who recently picked up an offer from LSU. The Cougars faced what many thought would be a tough test Friday against a Westgate team that slowed them down last season, but this year's Cougars attack is on another level as evidenced by their 54-12 victory.
2. Traditional running teams airing it out
Veer offenses such as the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams and Carencro Bears typically don't throw the ball very much, but they've been making it count this season when they do. Wreckin' Rams quarterback Jeremiah Brown completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Omiri Wiggins, and Bears quarterback Tavion Faulk delivered a long touchdown strike to Jaylon John, which gave his team the lead over district rival Teurlings. The Notre Dame Pioneers also aired it Friday, as quarterback Parker Seilhan threw four touchdowns.
3. The craziness of the 2020 season continues
This year 2020 hasn't give us too many breaks, and that trend continued this week, as inclement weather forced several games to be pushed back from Friday to Saturday. The games that did play Friday had delayed start times in large part because of lightning delays, and with COVID-19 still lingering, this season has put teams to the test to say the least.