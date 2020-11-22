The Acadiana area will be represented by 19 total teams in the public school bracket, topped by a pair of No. 1 seeds in the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams in Class 5A and the Carencro Golden Bears in 4A.
The Rams will open with No. 32 Covington on Friday, but the Bears will receive an unexpected first-round bye because Woodlawn of Shreveport was forced to opt out Sunday after the bracket was released due to COVID-19 issues.
“It’s just disappointing because that’s one less game this team gets to play,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said.
The Bears will now play the DeRidder-Lakeshore winner in the regional round.
“I knew we had a chance to be the No. 1 seed because both of my offensive line coaches are math teachers, so they’re numbers guys,” Courville said. “Even after we lost to STM, they told me we still had a chance.”
Much like Acadiana did this past Friday, Courville’s Bears rebounded well from their only loss of the season with a 31-23 road win over Westgate.
“This team is very resilient, going back to everything we’ve gone through since June 8,” Courville said. “The kids were disappointed. They knew we had to bounce back. We had a great week of preparation.”
Likewise, the Rams bounced back from their loss to Catholic of Baton Rouge in beating Lafayette High 34-12.
“I thought we did some good things Friday,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said. “I think we got better at some things. We just have to clean up things in a few areas, like not putting the ball on the ground and a few things on special teams. We did a good job of being more physical.”
Covington (2-5) lost a close game to No. 4 Ponchatoula and beat St. Paul’s, which defeated Destrehan earlier this season.
“Yeah, I think they’re a good 32 seed,” McCullough said. “They kind of spread it out a little bit.” Elsewhere, two others area teams settled in the top four with the Church Point Bears No. 4 in Class 3A and the Loreauville Tigers No. 3 in the Class 2A bracket.
For Loreauville, it’s an especially unique situation. Coach Terry Martin’s Tigers are 6-0 on the season, but has spent the last two weeks in quarantine.
“Hopefully, it doesn’t have too much of an effect on us and we can get our feet under us for this first playoff game,” Martin said. “It’s going to be tough, but hopefully we can get back into some game-type shape.”
Loreauville will finally be able to practice again on Tuesday as it prepares for a familiar foe in No. 30 Jeanerette. The Tigers began the weekend thinking it would be Lakeside, but Lakeside opted out with COVID issues.
Ironically, Loreauville was supposed to play Jeanerette this past Friday.
“They have some good-looking athletes,” Martin said. “They’re very physical and run really well. I don’t think it’s going to be a typical first-round game.”
Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said his No. 4 Bears got a strange first-round matchup against a No. 29 Mansfield team (3-4) that was 15th going into the final weekend, before getting upset by Loyola.
“There’s no way that’s a 29 seed,” Arceneaux said. “They might be the biggest high school team I’ve ever seen.”
Like Loreauville, Arceneaux’s Bears have only played one time in the last three weeks.
“We’re definitely happen with the progressed we’ve made,” Arceneaux said. “The schedule just hasn’t allowed us to find a rhythm. One thing it has done is it allowed us to get healthy a little bit.”
The opening round will also bring two other area matchups on Black Friday.
In Class 5A, the District 3-5A matchup that was just canceled will now be played between No. 14 New Iberia and No. 19 Southside.
In Class 3A, No. 10 St. Martinville will meet No. 23 Kaplan in a rematch of a game St. Martinville won 32-20 on Oct. 30.
Friday’s first round also features the return to the playoffs by the Lafayette High Mighty Lions, who will host a game for the first time since 2006 as the No. 9 seed against No. 24 East Jefferson.
“It’s off to the next season,” LHS coach Cedric Figaro said. “Our goal was to play in the second season. We wanted to be relevant and be a part of the second season and we accomplished that.”