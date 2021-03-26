SCOTT — The Southside Lady Sharks jumped out to an early lead over the Acadiana Lady Rams, but they had to pull off some extra inning magic to secure the victory.
The Lady Sharks were leading 7-1 after two innings, but the game appeared to be slipping out of their reach as they headed to extras with the Lady Rams rallying in the sixth to tie the game.
The Lady Sharks found new life and put up seven runs in the eighth inning to take home a 14-7 win.
The win was big for the Lady Sharks against a district opponent on the road in what was a strong all-around performance as a team.
“These are the fun games,” Lady Sharks coach Ashley Ray said. “This is what we’ve been working for. We had a lead, then we lost it and we got it back. I just couldn’t be any happier.”
The Lady Sharks’ bats were alive early on to give freshman pitcher Brooklyn Foreman a nice cushion, but she faced adversity as the game went on with the Lady Rams’ bats coming alive.
“She (Foreman) is a freshman, so there’s a lot to look forward to there,” Ray said. “She stays very composed out there. She gets hit hard, she comes back and just grinded it out.”
The Lady Sharks were able to rally back in the eighth after Lady Rams’ pitcher Janci Aube walked the bases loaded, and Foreman was able to finish the job and pitch all eight innings.
“She (Aube) had shut us down for a couple innings there in the middle of the game,” Ray said. “We talked, and it was just about discipline. I felt like she was throwing us a lot of balls and we were swinging at them. She kept throwing them, kept throwing them, and whenever we started laying off on them I think is where the tables kind of turned.”
The Lady Rams appeared to have new life after Aube stepped into the circle in the third inning, but they decided to pull her after walking the bases loaded and turned back to their starter Kailey Dwyer, who the Lady Sharks teed off on.
“They (Acadiana) were kind of on a high there when they shut us down in the sixth,” Ray said. “It was big, especially after not doing anything in the seventh to come back in the eighth. She (Aube) shut us down for a couple innings, but whenever we kind of laid off those balls that weren’t strikes, we got a little more disciplined at the plate.
"That’s when I feel like she started walking some of us. We were swinging at her stuff for two or three innings there and not touching anything, so we kind of tried to take it back and be disciplined, and it worked.”
The Lady Sharks are now 10-7 on the season and appear to have a solid group overall that has a lot to look forward to heading into the stretch run.
“In a couple games that we’ve lost, we show up on offense and not on defense,” Ray said. “Or the other way around, our pitching shows up. It hasn’t been all sides of the game we’ve been playing, and I think they did today. That’s what I told them, we need to be playing good softball into March and into April, and they did it today. Now if they can just keep doing it.”
This was the Lady Sharks’ first time facing the Lady Rams at the varsity level, as they were unable to face off last season in the Lady Sharks’ inaugural varsity season due to the COVID cancellation.
“I was really looking forward to that (Acadiana) game," Ray said. "They’re always good program, so it was fun to be able to play them because COVID shut us down last year before we were able to play, so in two years this was our first time that we got to play them, and it was a good one.”