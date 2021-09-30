For the past four years, Lafayette Christian’s football program has enjoyed a great amount of success with four total state championships at the Division II and III level.

One of the key reasons for the Knights’ success has been their strength of non-district schedule. taking on some of the state's best teams to prepare for postseason play.

The Knights take it to an even higher level at 7 p.m. Friday when they await Division I powerhouse Catholic High of Baton Rouge to Knight Field.

“We want to go line up against the best,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “As a competitor, I want to see how we stack up as players, coaches and as a program. It may not be the best method, but we want to challenge ourselves so that we can continue to get better as a program.”

Those challenges began with the fall scrimmage against St. Martinville, followed by facing Zachary in the jamboree. Once the regular season kicked off, the Knights recorded wins against both Westgate and Acadiana High.

“I believe teams get better by facing top-notch talent and top-notch programs,” Faulk said. “Facing those types of teams is only going to make us a better program.”

Catholic already has wins over Acadiana, West Monroe and Warren Easton.

“Catholic is a combination of a couple of schools we have played this year,” Faulk said. “They are really good everywhere. They don’t have any holes or weaknesses.”

Catholic, which won the Division I state title last season before relinquishing it due to sanctions, also defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland. The Bears are led by the running of Army commit Corey Singleton (51-517, 7 TDs). Quarterback Daniel Beale has thrown for 519 yards and three touchdowns with Tre Benson (14-218, 1 TD).

“Catholic is really good in all three phases of the game,” Faulk said. “I know that sounds like a cliché, but I mean it. They are huge up front, with good running backs and receivers. Defensively, they are very aggressive with a good scheme. In the kicking game, their kicker is like 7-of-8 on field goals and their punter does a good job of flipping the field. He is averaging like 46 yards per punt. They are well-coached, so really there isn’t a phase of the game that they aren’t really good in.”

Offensively, the Knights are led by quarterback JuJuan Johnson and receiver Darian Riggs. Johnson has completed 41 of 66 passes for 765 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Johnson also has rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. Riggs, who has 10 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns, has established himself as a big play threat on the perimeter as he’s averaging more than 30 yards per reception.

“Winning this game is going to come back to playing winning football,” Faulk said. “Football comes down to blocking, getting off blocks, tackling and ball security. It’s going to be important for us to play with great effort and great energy if we’re going to be successful.”

Faulk and the Knights are expecting a playoff atmosphere when they take the field against Catholic High, as it is expected to be a capacity crowd in attendance.

“Our game against Acadiana had a playoff atmosphere and I expect it to be like that,” Faulk said. “Catholic-BR has a really big student section. They will have signs and their chests painted. We have had more requests than normal from the media, so we are expecting a very large turnout. It’ll be a big-time atmosphere with standing room only.”