With the threat of rain in the Acadiana area, Tuesday’s round two at the Farm D’Allie and Wetlands golf courses forced LHSAA state golf tournament organizers to double up on morning tee times.
That made for packed courses and slower play than normal.
That didn’t make any difference to the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators, who claimed a third consecutive Division III state championships.
For the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, only a slow start kept them from equaling that feat, finishing as the Division II state runner-up only two strokes behind St. Louis.
“The conditions were tough, really tough,” Ascension Episcopal senior Eli Ortego said his team’s round at the Farm D’Allie in Carencro. “But we hung through it. I’m glad we got all 18 in, because nine would have been not fun.”
Ortego said he woke up Tuesday morning fearful the golfers would only get nine holes in with the rainy weather forecast.
Instead, the Blue Gators just dominated, posting a winning score of 561 with a 281 after posting a team score of 280 in round one.
Ortego followed his 66 with a 67 to finish just one stroke behind Division III medalist Ryan Dupuy, who fired a 64 Tuesday.
“I think we played as expected,” said Blue Gators sophomore Kale Fontenot, who shot 66 Tuesday to finish third individually with a 136. “We have a bunch of guys who can play really well, and we did that.
“Our record was 4-under. We always try to shoot below that. We did that the first day. After that, we kind of felt like we had it in the bag.”
Zach Belle added to the Blue Gators’ impressive total with a 143 two-day total, as did Canon Clark (152) and Lee Palmer (158).
For Fontenot, this title was his first due to the pandemic erasing last year’s high school golf season.
“My first one, it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s great to be a part of it. This team is awesome. These are all good players and I love being around them. It’s amazing.”
Ortego was there for all three and he doesn’t see Ascension’s dominance ceasing any time soon.
“It’s pretty cool,” said the UL signee Ortego. “It’s also cool to know they’re going to win a couple more behind me. We’ve got some good sophomores.”
At the Wetlands, Teurlings coach Robert Boudreaux Rebels had high hopes after firing a team score of 304 in Monday’s first round.
Two things, however, left the Rebels two frustrating shots off the winning score.
One was a slow start.
“My kids are slow starters,” Boudreaux said. “We’re not accustomed to playing in the morning. They go to school every day and then we practice at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. So we’re accustomed to playing in the afternoon.
“What we tried to do the last couple of weeks is come to some morning rounds on the weekend to actually get to play in the morning – different conditions.”
That strategy seemed to work on day one, but a rough start Tuesday left Teurlings with too tall a hill to climb.
“We fell short, but I’m still proud of my kids,” Boudreaux said. “They put in the work and we leave with a little hardware.”
In district, St. Thomas More won, followed by St. Louis and then Teurlings. In regionals, St. Louis won, followed by Teurlings and then St. Thomas More.
The Rebels settled for a 314 team total in day two, eclipsed by two strokes overall with a 306 total by St. Louis of Lake Charles for a two-day winning total of 616.
The second reason for the visiting Saints catching Teurlings was the play of Jonathan Perry, who followed Monday’s 83 with a sparkling 72 in the second round to ignite the Saints’ win.