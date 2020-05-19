For many high school coaches across the Acadiana area, it can be a notion to ease the tension during these anxious times of the coronavirus shutdown.
No coach has ever been away from their athletes for over two months during the school year. Now the latest edict from the LHSAA says any summer activities can’t begin until June 8.
“We’re behind, but at least everybody’s in the same boat.”
That’s the hope anyway.
The truth is the playing field has never and will never be level in high school sports. Some programs just have more advantages at their disposal than others – legal or otherwise.
During extraordinary times such as a devastating hurricanes or this coronavirus pandemic, however, somehow those seeking to gain an unfair edge will be frowned upon more than usual.
In many ways, their actions are more far-reaching, potentially stretching way beyond the playing field.
“Ideally, we’d all play by the same set of rules, but I also understand that’s not the case even on normal years,” Breaux Bridge football coach Chad Pourciau said. “Certain administrations allow certain things and others don’t. Some people have athletic P.E. and some people don’t.
“So we’re not always going to have the exact same deck of cards. You just hope it’s close enough to where the difference is drastic enough to show.”
The current guidelines are many and restrictive, ranging from weight room activities confined to groups no larger than 10 and no 7-on-7 type of non-contact activities.
That comes on the heals of every program missing out on the spring football season.
It’s very easy to understand how routine-oriented coaches are beyond impatient with the current restrictions.
“If you’re alone in this situation, you’d be extremely far behind, but you’re in the same boat as every other school,” Church Point football coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “So everybody is kind of going to be the same.”
Again, as long as everyone abides by the rules.
Surprise, surprise, rumors are already flying that’s not the case.
“The word is out that there are schools that have been getting kids together off site, at camps and doing things like that,” Arceneaux said. “All I can say is, ‘Shame on them.’ If you’re doing that and you create an outbreak, guess what?
“Phase one gets extended and then we’re all really behind the eight-ball. Right now, it’s pushed back as far as it can get pushed back without truly affecting us severely come the betting of September.”
Gaining a perceived advantage over the competition come September is one thing, but the current climate makes it even more complicated for many coaches.
“So if you’re a coach and you’re getting 10 or 12 kids together you want to do a little 7-on-7 and you’re doing it at some booster’s camp, all I can say is ‘Shame on you,’” Arceneaux said. “If it gets pushed back, you’re going to be part of the reason.”
With so many working from home, it’s not hard to imagine how such activities could go undetected.
“I’m not sure that there’s really anybody policing it or enforcing it from school district to school district,” Loreauville football Terry Martin.
On one hand, Martin is like all football coaches these days. He’s absolutely stir crazy.
“Believe me, I’m ready to get started more than anybody, but we need to be sure to be careful how fast we get back into it,” Martin said. “Knowing how liability conscience you have to be in today’s world, it’s not time to rush into things.
“There’s always a couple that will push the limits That’s why the second and third memos came out (from LHSAA) I’m sure.”
On the other hand, Martin's anxiety has been curtailed by caution.
“Yes, I do think it can be an advantage when you can meet face to face,” he added. “Maybe I’m more paranoid than some, but to me, you’re taking a huge, huge risk. If you do that and some grandparent dies and they can trace it back to those kids being together, I don’t think it’s very smart at all to do that.”
Logically, some coaches don’t agree with the restrictions by the governor or the LHSAA. Some may even question the actual risk of reuniting as a team.
“I really don’t think anyone has the answers right now,” Pourciau said.
The hope, though, is coaches on both sides of the debate follow the rules anyway.
“The hopes are that you don’t have programs out there that are trying to beat the system and that are trying to gain a couple weeks ahead of that June 8 start, and all of a sudden something happens,” Arceneaux said.