The high-flying Vermilion Catholic offense did its part Friday night in a 34-0 non-district road win over Erath — the third time in four weeks the Eagles have scored more than 30 points this season.
But quietly, the VC defense is also putting up numbers as well.
Vermilion Catholic's defense posted its third shutout this season and currently has a streak of nine straight quarters without allowing a point dating back to the fourth quarter of its Week 2 win against Ascension Episcopal.
"It's a point of pride for us," VC senior linebacker Ashton Belaire said. "We've been playing together since our sophomore year and we have so much experience now that we are playing as one. We want to keep this going."
Belaire had 12 tackles and one forced fumble in the game as the VC defense held Erath to 154 yards of offense and an average of 3 yards per play.
Erath junior quarterback Lynkon Romero was held to 3-of-16 passing for 34 yards and an interception and the VC defense allowed the Bobcats (2-2) and kept the Bobcats on their side of the 50-yard line most of the night.
"As long as this person is doing their job and that person is doing his job, it's all working out for us," Belaire said. "That's the difference between this year and last year.
"Nobody expected this out of us and we have a special senior class that wanted to do something special this year and this is it."
Even VC coach Broc Prejean has been impressed with the defensive effort.
"They've been impressive," Prejean said. "We saw it this summer in 7-on-7s. As a coaching staff, we saw how much they were communicating and believing in how much someone was going to step up and make a play.
"It's been good, sound defense since the first day."
Offensively, the Eagles kept their scoring punch going as VC scored three touchdowns all three times it had the ball in the first quarter.
Jonathon Dartez rushed for 110 yards and threw for 112 yards and two scores. Senior Travin Moore rushed for two touchdowns and had a third on a touchdown reception as Vermilion Catholic rolled up 377 yards of offense, 19 first downs and averaged more than 7 yards per play.
"Erath has a tough defense and they gave us problems and guys had to step up and make plays tonight and they did," Prejean said.
But that Eagle defense was dominating yet again.
"That zero on the scoreboard means a lot to them," Prejean said. "They are defending that goal line at all costs just continue to be proud about how they are playing football."
"We got mad after giving up 24 points to Ascension in Week 2," Belaire said. "We aren't going to let that happen again."