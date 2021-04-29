Class 5A, Region I Meet
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Ruston 95, 2. Lafayette High 82, 3. Ouachita 54, (tie) Byrd 54, 5. Alexandria 48, 6. Barbe 47, 7. Parkway 46, 8. Benton 34, 9. Pineville 22, (tie) Southwood 22, 11. Captain Shreve 17, 12. Airline 15, (tie) Sulphur 15, 14. West Monroe 12, 15. Acadiana 7, 16. New Iberia 4, (tie) Southside 4, 18. West Ouachita 3, (tie) Natchitoches-Central 3, (tie) Sam Houston 3, 21. Haughton 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Rondisia Williams, Southwood, 12.48; 2. Brianna Taylor, Airline, 12.55; 3. Nicole Flowers, Byrd, 12.58.
200 – 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 25.02; 2. Tyra Fields, Ruston, 25.42; 3. Brianna Taylor, Airlinle, 25.52.
400 – 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 55.43; 2. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 57.02; 3. Daija Bickham, Lafayette, 59.58.
100H – 1. Faith Lee, Ouachita, 15.36; 2. Jamie Willis, Benton, 15.38; 3. Bridget Trahan, Sulphur, 16.17.
800 – 1. Kiona McCallister, Ruston, 2;25.28; 2. Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette, 2:26.24; 3. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 2:26.32.
1600 – 1. Isabelle Russell, Benton, 5:28.05; 2. Bryn Peters, Byrd, 5:34.60; 3. Lily Garrett, Ruston, 5:43.13.
3200 – 1. Bryn Peters, Byrd, 12:03.90; 2. Isabelle Russell, Benton, 12:08.64; 3. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 12:10.70.
300H – 1. Faith Lee, Ouachita, 43.95; 2. Corlasia Scott, Ruston, 44.35; Jamie Willis, Benton, 46.73; 4. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 46.85.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Ruston, 47.41; 2. Parkway, 48.45; 3. Alexandria, 48.84.
4x200 – 1. Ruston, 1:39.41; 2. Parkway 1:42.80; 3. Ouachita, 1:42.87.
4x400 – 1. Ruston, 3:57.98; 2. Ouachita, 3:59.78; 3. Lafayette High, 4:07.34.
4x800 – 1. Byrd, 10:16.87; 2. Ruston 10:30.98; 3. West Monroe, 10:33.85.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-6; 2. Danielle Lee, Ouachita, 5-4; 3. Destiny Hooper, 5-2.
PV – 1. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-4; 2. Lauren Roberts, Alexandria, 10-6; 3. Katalina Dailey, Barbe, 9-6.
LJ – 1. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 18-2.75; 2. Stephanie Fuller, Capt. Shreve, 18-0.5; 3. Hannah Mouton, Acadiana, 17-4.
DIS – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 121-9; 2. Mikeala Williams, Parkway, 118-5.5; 3. Molly Lafargue, Barbe, 108-4.
TJ – 1. Jaslyn Smith, Pineville, 38-5.5; 2. Stephanie Fuller, Capt. Shreve, 36-10.5; 3. Kennedy Brown, Lafayette, 36-7.
SP – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 38-2; 2. Christanna Kirksey, Byrd, 35-0.75; 3. Kimora Daniel, Ouachita, 34-7.5.
JAV – 1. Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 133-11; 2. McKenzie Davis, Barbe, 124-9; 3. Sara David, Barbe, 123-10.
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kendrick Law, Capt. Shreve, 10.92; 2. Keonte Gaines, Alexandria, 10.94; 3. Keitravion Hargove, Ruston, 11.01.
200 – 1. Keonte Gaines, Alexandria, 21.68; 2. Demmarion Rhone, Ruston, 21.93; 3. Marquez Stevenson, Capt. Shreve, 22.04; 4. Jy Eugene, Acadiana, 22.53.
400 – 1. Braylin Demars, Nat.-Central, 47.67; 2. Marquez Stevenson, Capt. Shreve, 47.74; 3. Maurice Green, Capt. Shreve, 49.00.
800 – 1. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 1:58.16; 2. Josiah Whitaker, Ruston, 2:00.73; T’cardrick Alexander, Southwood, 2:01.26.
110H – 1. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 14.22; . Devon Sowell, Nat.-Central, 14.99; 3. Nick Randall, Benton, 15.16.
300H – 1. Kashia Crocket, Ouachita, 37.05; 2. Brandon Green, Ruston, 39.30; 3. Nick Randall, Benton, 39.77.
1600 – 1. Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:29.87; 2. Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 4:31.74; 3. Madison Langley, Parkway, 4:32.13.
3200 – 1. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 9:40.68; 2. Trent Wells, Byrd, 9:40.73; 3. Jacob Marcinkus, Benton, 9:54.84.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Ruston, 41.74; 2. Captain Shreve, 41.75; 3. Ouachita, 42.61.
4x200 – 1. Ouachita, 1:27.47; 2. Ruston, 1:29.42; 3. Haughton, 1:29.62.
4x400 – 1. Ouachita, 3:20.37; 2. Ruston, 3:25.24; 3. Captain Shreve, 3:25.42.
4x800 – 1. Ruston, 8:23.92; 2. Sam Houston, 8:28.30; 3. Benton, 8:32.43.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Javion Richard, West Monroe, 6-5; 2. Jamarion Reed, Ruston, 6-4; 3. Kaleb Goodly, Barbe, 6-4.
LJ – 1. Brandon Green, Rustin, 23-2; 2. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 22-10.25; 3. Keitravion Hargrove, Ruston, 22-8.75.
SP – 1. Oluwabe Ojemakinde, Nat-Central, 51-8; 2. Noah Nelson, Barbe, 48-3.25; 3. Colby Colvin, West Ouachita, 47-2.75.
JAV – 1. Brandon Daigle, Sulphur, 172-4; 2. Jonathan Plaza, Byrd, 168-8; 3. Drew Mitten, Barbe, 168-7.
TJ – 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 50-4.25; 2. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 48-2.25; 3. Demarion Sowell, Nat-Central, 47-6.5; 4. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 47-1.5.
PV – 1. Amiri Flugence, Barbe, 12-0; 2. Laiden Broadway, Haughton, 12-0; 3. Samuel Maggio, Nat-Central, 12-0.
DIS – 1. Oluwagbe Ojemakinde, Nat-Central, 140-1; 2. Todd Payton, Barbe, 139-4.5; 3. Daniel Allen, West Ouachita, 133-7.
Class 3A, Region II Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Iowa 88, 2. Lake Charles College Prep 83, 3. E.D. White 76, 4. St. Louis 72, 5. Lutcher 43, 6. St. James 30, 7. St. Martinville 27, 8. Northwest 25, 9. Abbeville 24, 10. Erath 23, 11. Berwick 18.5, 12. Westlake 17, 13. Crowley 14, 14. Donaldsonville 9.5, 15. South Beauregard 9, 16. Ville Platte 8, (tie) Patterson 8, 18. Kaplan 6, 19. Pine Prairie 4, 20. David Thibodaux 2, (tie) Church Point 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Crajuan Bennett, Iowa, 11.12; 2. Wesley Maze, St. Louis, 11.14; 3. Ramohn Love, Lutcher, 11.16.
200 – 1. Ramohn Love, Lutcher, 22.23; 2. Dillon Simon, LCCP, 22.30; 3. Shazz Preston, St. James, 22.30.
400 – 1. Chris Gravois, E.D. White, 50.42; 2. JaRell Joseph, LCCP, 50.89; 3. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 51.27.
800 – 1. Reece Shelby, E.D. White, 1:59.14; 2. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 1:59.39; 3. Jason LeBlanc, Erath, 2:01.41.
1600 – 1. Breadon Methvin, E.D. White, 4:41.16; 2. Reece Shelby, E.D. White, 4:49.53; 3. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 4:49.65.
3200 – 1. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 9:45.81; 2. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 9:47.10; 3. Darby Frickey, Berwick, 9:55.11.
110H – 1. Taj Morris, Lutcher, 15.25; 2. Carlos Bell, Donaldsonville, 15.94; 3. Rashad Cormier, Abbeville, 16.00.
300H – 1. Thaddeus Campbell, LCCP, 39.84; 2. Rashad Cormier, Abbeville, 40.74; 3. Dandre Dumas, St. James, 41.52.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Iowa, 41.88; 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 42.02; 3. St. James, 43.08.
4x200 – 1. St. Louis, 3:28.18; 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 3:29.20; 3. E.D. White, 3:32.25.
4x200 – 1. Lake Charles College Prep, 1:27.09; 2. Iowa, 1:27.37; 3. St. James. 1:29.77.
4x800 – 1. St. Louis, 8:35.91; 2. Erath, 8:37.60; 3. Iowa, 8:38.25.
FIELD EVENTS
LJ – 1. Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 22-7.5; 2. Dedrick Gant, Patterson, 22-3.75; 3. Tristan Goodly, Westlake, 21.5.5.
SP – 1. Marcus Francis, LCCP, 51-4; 2. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 48-6; 3. Ethan Fontenot, Iowa, 48-1.5.
DIS – 1. Marcus Francis, LCCP, 153-11; 2. Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 129-10; 3. Seth Smith, S. Beau., 123-11.
PV – 1. Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 13-0, 2. Reid Bodin, Lutcher, 12-6; 3. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 9-6.
HJ – 1. Quinton Collins, Iowa, 6-4; 2. Michael Berry, Ville Platte, 6-2; 3. Curtis Devills, Iowa, 6-2.
JAV – 1. Gene Natali, Iowa, 152-3; 2. Spence Nixon, St. Louis, 151-0; 3. Brett Bearb, Berwick, 148-6.
TJ – 1. Tristan Goodly, Westlake, 45-9.75; 2. Thaddeus Campbell, LCCP, 44-9.75; 3. Keshaun Lazard, Northwest, 44-0.5
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. St. Louis 175, 2. E.D. White 122, 3. Northwest 45, 4. Lake Charles College Prep 42, 5. Church Point 24, 6. Pine Prairie 23, 7. Iowa 22, 8. Crowley 21, 9. South Beauregard 19, (tie) Berwick 19, 11. St. James 16, 12. Ville Platte 13, 13. Donaldsonville 12, 14. Lutcher 11, 15. Kaplan 10, 16. Iota 9, 17. Abbeville 4, David Thibodaux 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 12.68; 2. Alaya Gradney, LCCP, 12.54; 3. Jadacia Shanklin, E.D. White, 13.14.
200 – 1. Halyn Senegal, St. Louis, 25.26; 2. Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 25.29; 3. Asia George, Pine Prairie, 26.22.
400 – 1. Halyn Senegal, St. Louis, 55.20; 2. Jayla Mason, LCCP, 59.00; 3. Ilaria Sabatini, Berwick, 1:00.64.
800 – 1. Emma Karam, St. Louis, 2:25.02; 32. Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 2:25.24; 3. Ilaria Sabatini, Berwick, 2:25.25.
1600 – 1. Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 5:22.02; 2. Ella Segura, St. Louis, 5:33.92; 3. Sydney Siegel, E.D. White, 5:45.24.
3200 – 1. Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 11:51.59; 2. Ella Segura, St. Louis, 12:11.28; 3. Oliva DeGravelle, E.D. White, 12:31.38.
100H – 1. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 15.38; 2. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 16.11; 3. Madelyn Boone, Iota, 16.34.
300H – 1. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 45.51; 2. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 46.17; 3. Alaya Gradney, LCCP, 47.30.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. St. Luois, 49.66; 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 49.76; 3. Northwest, 49.97.
4x200 – 1. St. Louis, 1:42.53; 2. Northwest, 1:44.24; 3. Lake Charles College Prep, 1:44.74.
4x400 – 1. Northwest (Katlyn Manuel, Janeisha Collins, Aryn Pitre, Remi Pierre), 4:09.01; 2. E.D. White, 4:09.07; 3. St. Louis 4:09.23.
4x800 – 1. St. Louis, 10:16.71; 2. E.D. White, 10:32.23; 3. Iota, 11:08.48.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Maci Fontenot, St. Louis, 5-0; 2. Dycie Touchet, Crowley, 5-0; 3. Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, 4-10.
SP – 1. Amerie Guillory, St. Louis, 36-4.75; 2. Jenia Johnson, Donaldonsville, 35-0; 3. Audreika Anderson, St. James, 34-6.
DIS – 1. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 121-9, 2. Emma Oertling, St. Louis, 107-0; 3. Kayleigh Hudler, S. Beau., 103-7.
LJ – 1. Tia Reder, St. Louis, 17-3.5; 2. Asia George, Pine Prairie, 17-1.25; 3. Emeline Rodrigue, E.D. White, 16-6.
TJ – 1. Emeline Rodrigue, E.D. White, 36-5.5; 2. Asia George, Pine Prairie, 35-7.5; 3. Jacqueline Robichaux, E.D. White, 34-7.5.
JAV – 1. Trinity Spooner, S. Beau., 139-1; 2. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 117-6; 3. Brianna Underwood, Iowa, 109-7.
PV – 1. Laura DeGravelle, E.D. White, 10-6; 2. Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White, 9-0; 3. Ali Myers, St. Louis, 8-6.