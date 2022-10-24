It's been a topsy-turvy first season in Division III for the Catholic-New Iberia volleyball team, which plans to make a playoff push now that the Panthers have solidified a starting lineup.
Although setter Laura Lipari led the state in assists last year, coach Gary Westcott knew this season's team would benefit from a 6-2 system, and it took a few weeks to find the best combination of players.
"Laura is a really good leader who was also our captain last year," Westcott said. "She's unselfish and is all about winning.
"When you have two setters, you want to see which setters work with which hitters, so it took us some time to find the best lineup. We've stuck with the same lineup for the last 10-to-12 matches, and the group has been more cohesive."
Lipari (404 assists) and sophomore Reese Molbert (321 assists) have formed a dynamic combination at setter. Both are ranked in the top six in Division IV in assists.
The Panthers have also used a balanced attack with Madison Broussard (193 kills), Saniya Raheem (191), Anna Kate Minvielle (163), Amalie Trappey (120) and Olivia Cestia (110).
Minvielle and Broussard are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in hitting percentage in Division IV, and Trappey is an eighth grader.
"We played four matches in a recent tournament and in each match, a different person led us in kills," Westcott said. "Offensively, we're very balanced.
"Saniya and Madison have been our one-two combination. They do a great job. Saniya plays all around the court, including the back row. She also leads us in aces and is up there in digs."
Raheem, Molbert and Lipari all rank in the Top 15 in aces in Division III. Clause has a team-high 369 digs, which ranks fourth in Division III, and Broussard has recorded 45 blocks.
The Panthers (20-12) recently won seven of nine matches before losing two of three to Westminster and Southside.
"We've played extremely well, and then we've had little dips where, when things didn't go our way, we got frustrated easily," Westcott said. "That's a sign of our youth, but it's something we need to overcome this close to the playoffs."
Lipari, Clause and Cestia are the only seniors on a roster that includes eight sophomores and four eighth graders.
"We have five first-year starters," Westcott said. "We've had our ups and downs. We lost two big early power-point games we expected to win, and we had some big wins at the end."
The Panthers, who hold the LHSAA No. 12 Division III power rating, have one regular season match this week before the Episcopal School of Acadiana Halloween Tournament.
"We may go into a three-team pool as the No. 3 seed in that tournament," Westcott said. "We could play one of the top teams in Division I. That's how good the competition is. Win or lose, we have to get better and get used to playing great talent."