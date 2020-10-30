The Carencro Bears remained perfect on the 2020 high school football season after a dominating road win on Friday night.
Carencro scored 42 first-half points, including touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams, cruising to a convincing 55-6 win over the Northside Vikings in a District 5-4A contest at Viking Stadium.
"We place a premium on special teams, and on defense, where we haven't scored this year, so that has been one of our goals," Carencro head coach Tony Courville said. "And on offense, we had a good night and continue to get better."
"We just made too mistakes and really hurt ourselves," Northside coach Johnny Simmons said. "At the beginning of the game, we turned the ball over twice, we lined up wrong on some plays, and when you do those teams against a good team like Carencro; and they are a really good team, you just can't win."
Carencro got on the scoreboard first, capitalizing on a Northside turnover at the 8:39 mark of the first quarter when Traylon Prejean scored on a short 2-yard run, capping off a 5-play, 18-yard drive, which gave them a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bears extended their lead at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter when Kaleb Soileau intercepted an errant pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, to make it 13-0.
Carencro just kept on rolling, scoring more points off of a turnover, courtesy of a 37-yard touchdown run by Tavion Faulk at the 11:00 of the second quarter, ending a short 2-play, 48-yard drive, which widened their lead to 20-0.
The Bears added another score on their next possession, thanks in part to a 41-yard punt return by Jaylon John, giving them a first-and-goal at the 9. One play later, Kendrell Williams scored on a 9-yard run, to give Carencro a commanding 28-0 lead at the 9:00 mark of the second quarter.
Carencro scored again at the 5:35 mark of the second quarter when Prejean scored on a 38-yard touchdown run, to make it 35-0.
The Bears added the final points of the first half at the 2:40 mark of the second quarter when John scored on a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 42-0 - a lead they would take with them into halftime.
"Every week, we talk about having an opportunity to improve ourselves in all three phases of the game, and I think we did that tonight," Courville said. "We were able to set the tone in the first half, and I'm real proud of the team for doing that."
Carencro had 165 yards in the first half, all on the ground, while holding Northside to 44 yards, including only 8 rushing yards.
Carencro scored on their first possession of the third quarter, when Dillon Smith got into the end zone on a short 1-yard plunge, to give them a 49-0 lead at the 9:08 mark of the third quarter.
The Bears scored yet again at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter, their final points of the contest, when Kennon Ryan scored on a 1-yard plunge, which made it 55-0.
Northside scored their only points of the game at the 11:51 mark of the final quarter when Devon Portalis scored on a 25-yard run, to cut the deficit to 55-6.
That turned out to be the final points of the game, as Carencro cruised to the 55-6 win.
With the victory, Carencro improved to 5-0 on the season, while Northside fell to 2-2.
"I'm really proud of this team and what they've accomplished so far," Courville said. "We still have work to do, but I'm pleased where we're at and the progress we've made."
"We're starting to get some good kids into our program, and they are young, but I don't use that as an excuse," Simmons said. "We have to do a better job of staying focused, on every play, even in practice, because that's where it starts. We're getting better, but we have a lot of work to do."