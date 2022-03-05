Courtney Wiltz had another one of those days when just about everything she touched turned to gold.
The Lafayette High star set three meet records in Friday's Lancon Invitational at LHS, posting a 17-10 in the long jump, a 15.57 time in the 100 hurdles and a 48.52 in the 300 hurdles.
Her efforts helped the Lady Lions to a 164-122 edge over Teurlings Catholic in the season opener.
“”I'd like to go into the lower 14s in the 100 hurdles, the 48s in the 300 and 19 feet in the long jump,” she said. “I want to get a better handle on things, a better feel
“It's challenging doing a number of different events, because you do different things with each and it's tough when they come closer together.”
The only letdown for Wiltz was the 4x100 relay, 50.31 to 50.71 loss to Teurlings. But, as usual, there was much to applaud.
Anden Breaux won he 100 (12.43) and 200, 26..88, the 4x200 won in 1:45.57, Destiny Hooper won the high jump (5-4), and Bresisha Charles won the discus.
The boys title was claimed by Carencro, 88-79 over Southside, led by Koen Beavers (10.93 100), Bryce Campbell (2:01.57 800), the 4x100 relay (44.17) and he and the 4x800 in 8:51.96
Kaplan's Gabe Clement had virtuoso night with wins in the 200 (22.20) and 400 (49.93) and a second place 11.14 in the 100.