There are a lot of reasons for any opponent to get a little intimidated by the Barbe Buccaneers’ baseball program.

Not only are the 2019 Bucs seeded No. 1 in the Class 5A bracket with a 35-3 record, but coach Glenn Cecchini’s program also sports 19 state tournament appearances, nine state championships and two other years as the state finalist.

Despite Barbe’s lofty status in the 5A baseball world, don’t expect the No. 8-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams to be intimidated when they travel to Lake Charles to open a best-of-three quarterfinals series with the Bucs at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“I think it’s mostly because we play them so much, but we’re not going to go over there and be all intimidated by them,” AHS coach Clay Courtier said. “We’re going over there to win. Of course, we think we’re going to win. You have to believe that. Because if you don’t, you know a program like they have believes they’re going to win.”

Another reason is Courtier’s Rams (25-11) weren’t that far away from winning one or both games during District 3-5A play. In the game in Scott, Barbe won 6-3, but the Rams left 12 runners on base.

“We just couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it, but we got a lot of baserunners in that game,” Courtier said.

In the first trip to Lake Charles, Acadiana led 4-1 until the fourth inning, only to fall 5-4 in eight innings.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Courtier said. “We’re playing really well defensively right now.”

The Rams are also riding a balanced hitting attack.

Cole Romero led the way on the season at .492, followed by Beau Kirsch at .452 and then Garrett Felix at .356, but sewing up the last series was first baseman Gavin Cox with an RBI single to left.

“We talk about it on a daily basis,” Courtier said. “We think our lineup is good enough to where on any given day, anybody can be the hero. That’s the way we talk about it. We talk about it in bp (batting practice). We talk about it all the time and it came true (Saturday).”

Senior ace left-hander Seth Trahan (7-4, 2.78 ERA) had a rare bad outing at Barbe, lasting on 3.2 innings, but he’s now riding two complete-game postseason winning efforts.

Also pitching in the regional series win over Live Oak was Justin Brice, but Courtier said his staff is deeper than it was in the first meeting with Barbe if necessary. Game two of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. doubleheader with the if-necessary game immediately following.

“I think we do (have enough pitching depth),” Courtier said. “Ian Montz and Kamson Saltzman were two of our starters early in the year. We went through some elbow trouble towards the middle of the season, so I shut them down for about a month and a half. They’ve just come back in the last two weeks and they’ve been throwing really well.”