St. Thomas More quarterback Sam Altmann directed his team's most important drive of the season in last week's 35-30 win over Teurlings Catholic and the end result surprised many observers, including the Cougars' coaches.
As good as Altmann's has been passing the ball (105 of 159, 1,533 yards, 15 touchdowns), it was his legs that provided the go-ahead touchdown for the Cougars (7-1, 3-0 District 4-4A).
It was the junior's first rushing touchdown of the season.
"We converted three big third downs on that drive and then Sam scored on third-and-goal," offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said.
"We gave him multiple options on the play, but we actually talked about the run not being the best option because if he would have been tackled inbounds, the clock would have run out."
Charlie Payton (19 carries for 123 yards, two TDs), Hutch Swilley (17-77, TD) and John St. Pierre (5-33, TD) led the Cougars' ground attack against previously undefeated Teurlings.
The Cougars rotate four backs and nine receivers with Swilley (82-599, 11 TDs) and Payton (78-442, six TDs) anchoring the rushing attack. Christian McNees (27 receptions for 512 yards, six TDs) and Connor Stelly (25-421, six TDs) are the leading receivers.
"By having some success running and throwing the ball, we've been able to force good defenses to spread out which creates creases," Savoie said.
The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the LSWA's Class 4A poll, host Westgate (6-2, 1-2) on Friday. Although the Tigers have lost their past two games, they've won two of their past three matchups against St. Thomas More.
"Westgate lost a couple of games, and people quickly forget that they're the reigning state champions," Savoie said. "They're loaded with a bunch of talent and are really impressive."
LCA staying the course
Lafayette Christian didn't suffer from a hangover after a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Teurlings Catholic in Week 7. Instead, the Knights (6-2, 2-1 District 4-4A) brushed off their disappointment with a 37-12 win over Westgate last week.
"I think that's one of the blessings of being in this district," coach Trev Faulk said. "There wasn't any time to feel sorry for ourselves.
"Our kids are resilient and tough. They understand that it's a long season. I'm really proud of them for allowing any disappointment to carry over."
District 4-4A includes three of the top five teams in the LHSAA Division II select power ratings: No. 2 Teurlings Catholic, No. 3 St. Thomas More and the No. 5 Knights.
The Knights, who travel to North Vermilion (4-4, 1-2) before a Week 10 showdown at St. Thomas More, got a boost last week when safety Bennett DeRouen returned to the lineup.
"That was his first game back," Faulk said of the senior. "He's basically the quarterback of our defense. He's stepped up and been the kid his teammates embrace, similar to the role Brylan Green (now at Liberty) played last year.
"I think it allowed our kids to play more freely with their leader back."
Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson, ranked as the state's No. 2 junior prospect by On3, leads the area in passing with 1,892 yards and 21 TDs and has rushed for 433 yards and six TDs.
Rebels seek strong finish
Teurlings Catholic (7-1, 2-1 District 4-4A) looks to close the regular season with wins over Northside (3-5, 0-3) and North Vermilion after winning two of three against the gauntlet of Westgate, Lafayette Christian and St. Thomas More.
The Rebels mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback last week before falling 35-30 to the Cougars.
"We had the ball at the end of the game but ran out of downs," coach Dane Charpentier said.
On the potential game-winning drive, the Rebels came up short on fourth down, but their fourth-quarter effort was a silver lining.
"We did a great job fighting to get back into the game," Charpentier said. "This group has a lot of belief in themselves. Even though a couple of bad things happened, we didn't quit.
"We needed to score 28 points to win. We scored 21, but we didn't play well enough to win with three third-quarter turnovers."
While many teams are hampered by injuries at this juncture, the Rebels are healthy and had a great week of practice, Charpentier said.
Junior quarterback Preston Welch (103-181, 1,798, 21 TDs) is among the state's top passers.
His top targets have been Kentrell Prejean (40-905, 10 TDs), Bradford Cain (16-346, four TDs), Hayden Vice (16-301, 2 TDs) and Jack Purser (13-166, three TDs).